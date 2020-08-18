There are no more excuses for skipping the gym.

Gov. Cuomo announced Monday that fitness centers across the state can reopen on Aug 24 as long as they follow strict coronavirus safety precautions including a 33% capacity limit and mandating gym-goers wear masks.

Gyms must have updated HVAC systems that comply with state standards and will have to be inspected by local governments within two weeks of opening.

“Gyms are one of the areas where you have to be very careful and we know that,” the governor said.

Whether or not gyms can host indoor classes will also be up to local officials, he added.

“The local elected will make the decision in the jurisdiction, and the local health departments must inspect before or within two weeks,” the governor said during a press briefing in Manhattan.

The guidance comes after criticisms from gym owners and muscle-minded New Yorkers complained that fitness centers were left off the state’s reopening plan.

“If it’s not done right it can be a problem and we know that… that’s why we went slow on it,” Cuomo said.

Overall, New York’s COVID-19 metrics remain stable, the governor said, noting that the state recorded an infection rate below 1% for the tenth day in a row.

“On all the numbers, it’s good news,” he said. “That is exactly where we want to be.”

Of 56,891 test results reported on Sunday, 408 were positive for a 0.71% infection rate.

According to the governor, there are currently 534 people hospitalized with coronavirus statewide and another six people died from the respiratory illness on Sunday.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.