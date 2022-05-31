Gas prices reached record highs on Monday as many Americans took to the roads to travel for the Memorial Day holiday.
The national average was $4.62 per gallon — an increase of 40% from the start of the year and much higher than the $3.04 per gallon average in 2021, according to AAA.
Prices in California were the highest nationwide with a statewide average of $6.15 per gallon, with prices in Mono County nearing $7 per gallon.
Amid the high gas prices and the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA forecast that 39.2 million people would travel 50 miles or more for Memorial Day weekend, up 8.3% from 2021. However, just 4.6% more drivers were expected to be on the road for the three-day weekend, down from 7.2% in 2019 before the onset of the pandemic.
Analysts say that by the July 4 holiday, most states could see average gas prices greater than $5 per gallon.
“I don’t think as many people are going to hit the road, and if they do, I think a good portion are going to be staying close to home,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told CNBC.
“There definitely should be a noticeable bump, but my impression is people are not driving as far. The concern is high prices that are keeping people a little closer. There’s also work-from-home that changed things. There’s a strong subset of people that can basically work from the road all the time.”
West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, rose to more than $116 per barrel on Monday, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, surpassed $120 for a two-month high.
Oil prices have risen broadly as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with the last time Brent crude climbed above $120 coming in late March when President Joe Biden authorized the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for a period of six months.
The current rise in global oil prices comes amid rising demand in the United States with the start of summer, while European leaders weigh a potential oil embargo on Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The treasonous, socialist Democrat Party’s intensions of limiting U.S. oil production is working. You do realize that the higher prices rise the more taxes that the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party take away from the consumer in taxes.
Excessive High cost of fuel, food, housing, medical is becoming just like the socialist takeover of Venezuela. Venezuela use to be a thriving capitalist Free county. Now it is a 3rd world poor, low food, Socialist Dictatorship.