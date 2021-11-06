The United States’ House of Representative on Friday night approved President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan after a dramatic day of discord within the Democratic Party.
The plan, which was passed in the Senate in August and had been stuck in the House for months, was approved in a vote of 228-206 and now heads to Biden for his signature. Roll Call Vote
Although the Democrats have a majority in the House, six progressive members of the Democratic caucus voted against the bill while 13 Republicans voted for it.
“The Squad,” a group of high-profile progressive lawmakers, were the only six Democrats to vote against the bill. The group includes Reps. Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley.
Republicans who voted for the Democrats’ socialist spending bill are the very reason why Americans don’t trust Congress.
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 6, 2021
RINOS just passed this wasteful $1.2 trillion dollar “infrastructure” bill.
Pelosi did not have the votes in her party to pass this garbage.
Time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 6, 2021
These are the 13 “Republicans” who handed over their voting cards to Nancy Pelosi to pass Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America via so-called infrastructure:
Katko
Bacon
Van Drew
Young
Upton
Kinzinger
Gonzalez (OH)
Reed
Smith
Gabarino
Malliotakis
Fitzpatrick
McKinley
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 6, 2021
Vote for this infrastructure bill and I will primary the hell out of you.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) November 6, 2021
The standoff between Democratic progressives and centrists stems from the differences in their priorities.
The progressives demanded that this infrastructure bill be put to a vote alongside Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending package after several cuts, something to which the president himself had committed, but the centrists refused.
The standoff has dragged on for months with sustained pressure from the Democratic leadership, the White House and Biden himself on both factions to approve his agenda.
Some analysts have pointed to this chaos as one of the reasons for the Democrats’ losses in the elections on Tuesday, when they lost Virginia’s governor race.
The progressives agreed on Friday to approve the infrastructure plan after extracting a promise from the centrists to support the social spending package in the coming weeks.
Already in the early hours of Saturday, the Democrats seamlessly approved a procedural vote to begin the debate on the social plan.
In a statement, Biden himself urged all members to vote for both bills “tonight.”
The 1.2 trillion plan approved on Friday, which only contemplates about $550 billion in new federal spending, is substantially less than the initial $2.25 trillion package presented by Biden in March.
The package includes more than $110 billion to repair roads, bridges and highways and $66 billion in passenger and freight rail, the largest investment in this sector in 50 years.
The bill also allocates $55 billion for clean drinking water, including funding for replacement of all lead service pipes, and another $65 billion on broadband infrastructure deployment.
It also allocates billions of dollars for port infrastructure and in airports.
The bill also pays attention to the fight against the climate crisis and invests $7.5 billion to create a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in the US, one of Biden’s priorities.
Another $47 billion are allocated to the response to fires, droughts, coastal erosion and heat waves, among others.
This is the largest investment in public infrastructure in the US in years. EFE
The 13 scum need to be recalled… this is why I will….NEVER…. donate to the RNC. You people that elected these useless, self centered, anti American, Constitutional hating, incompetent, socialist, chunks of excrement …HAVE TO… get it in gear and start the recall keeping the pressure on until the primary challenge is under way.
Kinzinger already announced he won’t be an R anymore. He’s running for governor or senator or president when he decides which office is good enough for his outsized ego.
None of them got my vote.
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. 16 By their fruit you will recognize them. Matthew” 7:15-16
“Watch out for false politicians. They come to you in Republican clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious RINO Democrat wolves.
16 By their votes and words you will recognize them
I stopped donating to the RNC years ago because the Committee has not been loyal to Republican voters. Will the leaders of the RNC hold these 13 frauds culpable? Highly doubt it!
Their last hoorah! When they are voted out in 2022 it will be up to the real Americas representatives to fix all this mess the dems have created. That is if we haven’t been outnumbered by criminals illegals that will be given the right to vote in a country they don’t belong in.
Let’s give a big hand for the Republicrats—WOO-HOO !!!!. Once again they show their bi-partisan colors by reaching across the isle—displaying their willingness to compromise America once again. How did we get so lucky to get such a fine bunch of sellouts who demonstrate no allegiance to their Party—no respect nor concern for the American people—and who exhibit a total disregard for the negative impact that will befall the country by their signing on to destructive legislation.
Enjoy yourselves now—you’re out come the mid-terms.
So extremely disappointing after great progress in VA and other places. These 13 all need to be voted out by their constituents. Traitors, all.
The hogs are at the trough ! The pork bill was passed after months of negotiations and rammed through in the middle of the night.
Far to many of our elected officials in BOTH political parties were more than willing to sell their soul and their country for money, power and votes. If any of these traitors are re-elected the voters in their state are not victims, they are accessories !
Build Back Better was $3.5 Trillion. A modest $1.2 trillion was carved out of this total $4.7 trillion boondoggle. to “pass We The American Patriots Smell Test!” (13 “enabling GOP Senators, and 19 willing GOP House members). So, there are three phases for Build Back Better to unfold: $1.2 Trillion with enough “porkulus” to please every “leftie loon” in these USA (including criminal motorcycle gangs -that’s another story). Later, November 2021 a vote will appear for the $3.5 Trillion “hidden from We The American Patriots” view!!! It’ll have enough “goodies” to satisfy every lawmaker, “politico,” “hare-brained leftie kook” and “hard-core biker” to keep them quiet for the rest of “Let’s Go Brandon’s” First Term. Then the “quietus'” move in the “still-of-the-night” remaining $5 Billion for a grand total of (drum roll please) $5.2 trillion New Dollars added to Federal Deficit. That’s “Let’s Go Brandon’s” first term…and he wants a second term to run a sword thru America’s “mortally wounded” – Bleeding Heart. And (get this) all this largesse goes to Democrat run municipalities, counties, voting districts (D), States and Federally Run Washington D.C. “left-of-center” organizations. Pray. Amen. Read A Bible. KJV. 10 Commandments everywhere. Bible Pods to combat CRT. Pledge of ALLegeance to decimate both CRT and LGBTQ in ALL schools. No, Convention of States! Yes, Contract With America. Amen.
I wonder if all the idiots read the bill before voting for it ?? I would think NOT. Every bill should be read a loud before any vote takes place.
Of course the idiots, and I mean all, don’t read the bills, they just pass the because the title “ feels” good for the country. I heard this latest one was 2000 pages and needed to be voted on so some members could fly to Europe or wherever on some planned trip, at our expense I might add. Everything these people do is at our expense.
Too bad those Rinos who voted for this bill can’t have their salaries “confiscated” to pay for this thing. Maybe all members should be required to give up their salaries for the cause, but that will ever happen. Only the middle class will foot the bill as always.
Seems to me I can remember when that was done., but that was back in the old days. I wonder if the dems think that by breaking all those useless spending bills that we will accept better it because it doesn’t look so bad. There’s enough pork in those bills that even the fattest of fat cats will be satisfied. No matter what they say, all this deficit spending will fall on the backs of the middle class taxpayers , as it always does. If we don’t purge all those socialists democrats from our government they will not only bankrupt our country, but they will destroy our constitutional democratic republic. Sad!
Uniparty Kleptocratic Thugocracy with Republicans being the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the CPUSA aka DemoKrat Partei.
The two parties are now The Government and We The People and we are at war.
Quite aptly put!!
Why didn’t the real Republicans come up with a bill to fix the problems we have in this country? Many of our roads are awful, some areas of the country can’t access the internet, many airports need upgrades,etc. . The people in this country that pay taxes should be able to have a country that is doing what is needed. Will the real leaders stand up?
Not my original idea; however, I’ve heard an excellent suggestion that all bills submitted for votes must be written out by hand. This should prevent bills containing THOUSANDS of pages. And there has to be some sort of provision that would require each and every bill to be read by the representative voting on the bill. I would venture a guess that one could cite many different random passages from any of these recent “monster” bills (including Obamacare) and the odds are that most members of Congress would probably be hearing that passage for the very first time.