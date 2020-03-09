As red flags raise across America with the prospect self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) becoming president in the 2020 election, one of his biggest fellow-socialist endorsers, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) saw virtually all of the candidates she backed getting smashed in the polls on Super Tuesday.

Similar to Sanders’ poor performance Super Tuesday in many showdowns against Democratic presidential rival – former Vice President Joe Biden – many of AOC’s election favorites were dealt serious blows at the polls this week.

Sayonara, socialism?

Super Tuesday proved tragic for socialists across America – especially those running for office and tied to the 29-year-old firebrand member of the Democratic Socialists of America – Ocasio-Cortez.

“[AOC] may have been the biggest loser on Super Tuesday, as all of the candidates that she backed – including socialist Senator Bernie Sanders – did not live up to her hype of them,” Daily Wire reported. “Ocasio-Cortez recently started her own far-left group called ‘Courage to Change’ to take on establishment Democrats, and none of the candidates she backed ended up performing very well.”

One candidate who AOC personally endorsed in Texas’ 28th Congressional District, Jessica Cisneros, lost her contest to Henry Cuellar, but the Democratic socialist still touted her – even after her defeat.

“I am so incredibly proud of Jessica Cisneros,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Wednesday. “At 26 years old, she ran for office for the first time to offer TX28 new leadership that fights for workers, gender rights, & a climate agenda. She stood up to Koch brother money & incumbency, & she came closer than anyone imagined.”

Again, AOC and her cronies played the race card – along with the anti-Trump card – in an attempt to overcome anti-socialist opponents.

“Throughout the campaign, Cisneros – who ran with the support of AOC’s ‘Justice Democrats’ – ripped Cuellar as ‘Trump’s favorite Democrat’ while positioning herself as a progressive alternative to voters in Texas’ 28th Congressional District,” TheBlaze reported. “She also mimicked Ocasio-Cortez’s speaking style, describing herself as ‘a brown girl from the border’ who had ‘a whole community behind her’ to ‘take on the machine.’”

AOC was not the only socialist-minded politician backing Cisneros who promoted socialized medicine and “climate (change) control.”

“[Cisneros] championed both ‘Medicare for All’ and the Green New Deal and notched endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ocasio-Cortez,” Politico pointed out. “Taking on Cueller – who opposes abortion rights and once had an A-rating from the National Rifle Association – Cisneros quickly became a cause celebr[ity] for the left.”

Regardless, the young Hispanic socialist lost 48% to 52%.

More losses for socialist causes

Casualties at the ballot box for AOC and her top candidates extended to senatorial contests.

“Another far-left Democrat running under the Ocaso-Cortez banner was Christina Tzintzún Ramirez, who came in a distant third place in the Democratic primary to take on Republican Sen. John Cornyn in November,” TheBlaze noted. “Ramirez trailed the winner of the Democratic primary, M.J. Hegar, by more than 200,000 votes and 9 percentage points.”

Defeat for AOC and the radical left spread all the way to the West Coast.

“Another candidate backed by Ocasio-Cortez, Georgette Gomez, qualified for the general election for California’s 53rd Congressional District in the San Diego County area; however, Gomez came in second place, trailing establishment candidate Sara Jacobs by 11 points and 12,000 votes,” TheBlaze recounted. “Gomez, Ramirez and Cisneros were all endorsed last month by Courage to Change – a political action committee formed by Ocasio-Cortez to help progressive challengers taking on more moderate incumbents and win open seats.”

Down with the far-left?

Ocasio-Cortez’s aggressive campaigning for Sanders did not pay off, and might have even harmed his races Tuesday.

“It was a bloodbath for Sanders and a bonanza for Biden,” The Week announced. “States where Sanders had the inside track just days ago – particularly Maine, Minnesota, Texas and Massachusetts – went for Biden, who also won Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Alabama, [as] his margin in Virginia alone provided him with enough ballast to survive Sanders’ numbers out West. Sanders got obliterated so badly in Alabama that he likely will get close to zero delegates – just a worst-case scenario performance.”

Sanders’ dismal performance was conceded by the ultra-left media.

“It’s really hard to overstate how bad this is for Sanders,” Vox conceded.

Dave Wasserman – a well-known political pollster – revealed the desperate state in which Sanders’ campaign found itself after Super Tuesday.

“Sanders’s pledge to bring new voters into his movement seems fairly empty in the results we’re seeing so far,” Wasserman tweeted Wednesday. “His coalition has shrunk since 2016, not grown.”

AOC’s trail of bad luck on those she backs was also seen across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom, where far-left Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn got trounced in British elections – a similar fate that transpired earlier within her home district, as more and more Americans from coast to coast are giving her socialist jargon a thumbs-down.

“The congresswoman even struggles to carry weight in her own district, as Tiffany Cabán – the district attorney backed by Ocasio-Cortez last year – was forced to concede a loss to the Democratic establishment,” TheBlaze recounted. “Numerous polls have shown that Ocasio-Cortez is not well liked across the country – or even in her own district – as she is seen by many as being too extreme.”

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]