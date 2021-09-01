President Biden called a Black adviser “boy” during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday.

The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman.

“I’m here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond,” Biden said at a press briefing with FEMA after Hurricane Ida rocked Louisiana.

“Boy” is considered to be a racially derogatory term toward Black men.

– Read more at Fox News

Not only does Biden not sound great here, but also called Cedric Richmond "boy," something the left would lose it if he were a Republican: "I'm here with — with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well — man — and — and New Orleans, Cedric Richmond." pic.twitter.com/T11qNAGJhu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 30, 2021