The coronavirus quarantines have reached the U.S. Senate.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, tweeted Sunday evening that he is undergoing a voluntary self-quarantine because of contact with an infected person at a Washington-area conservative event.

Read more at the Washington Times.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email