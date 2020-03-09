The coronavirus quarantines have reached the U.S. Senate.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, tweeted Sunday evening that he is undergoing a voluntary self-quarantine because of contact with an infected person at a Washington-area conservative event.
Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020
Read more at the Washington Times.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Comment by drcbjmd
Posted in Lecherous Bill Clinton claims sex with Monica Lewinsky was to ‘manage my anxiety’ Mar 9, 02:25
Comment by ltuser
Posted in Mother says her trans ‘daughter’ was pulled out of school dance, asked to show ‘medical proof’ Mar 9, 01:34
Comment by ltuser
Posted in VP Pence ridiculed for praying with coronavirus task force Mar 9, 01:30
Comment by minaka
Posted in Immigration reversal as deportations top border arrests Mar 8, 19:41
Comment by Elder John
Posted in VP Pence ridiculed for praying with coronavirus task force Mar 8, 16:45