Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday criticized US President Joe Biden and accused him of “taking the side of occupation” in the tensions between Israel and Gaza, The Hill reports.
Her comments came shortly after Biden spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and told him that “Israel has a right to defend itself when you have thousands of rockets flying into your territory.”
Ocasio-Cortez said in response that Biden’s remarks do not recognize that the events that led to the latest round of rocket attacks dehumanize Palestinians and imply that “the US will look the other way at human rights violations.”
“Blanket statements like these [with] little context or acknowledgement of what precipitated this cycle of violence – namely, the expulsions of Palestinians and attacks on Al Aqsa – dehumanize Palestinians & imply the US will look the other way at human rights violations. It’s wrong,” she tweeted.
“By only stepping in to name Hamas’ actions – which are condemnable – & refusing to acknowledge the rights of Palestinians, Biden reinforces the false idea that Palestinians instigated this cycle of violence. This is not neutral language. It takes a side – the side of occupation,” continued Ocasio-Cortez.
Ocasio-Cortez criticized Israel several days ago in response to the Muslim Arab riots and violence against Jewish civilians in Jerusalem.
“We stand in solidarity with the Palestinian residents of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces are forcing families from their homes during Ramadan and inflicting violence. It is inhumane and the US must show leadership in safeguarding the human rights of Palestinians,” she tweeted at the time.
“From the paramilitary violence in Colombia and Shiekh Jarrah, to the detention of children on our own border and the militarization of US police departments, the United States must seriously assess its role in state violence and condition aid,” she added.
Ocasio-Cortez has come under fire for several controversial statements involving Israel.
In 2019, the freshman Congresswoman criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News while arguing that criticizing Israel’s policies is not being anti-Semitic.
In a previous radio interview, Ocasio-Cortez said that Israel is “criminal” in its treatment of Palestinian Arabs, whom she said have no other choice but to “riot” against the Jewish state.
Before that, she said that cutting military and economic aid to Israel as a way to signal opposition to Israeli policies should be “on the table.”
AOC, I have a great idea, why don’t you admit you are a terrorist, join Hamas and move to Lebanon.
Come on, AOC, don’t be bashing your Boy—he’s in there pushing all the insanity and idiot ideas that you people can come up with. Just think—if there was a shred of honesty and decency with you people, that mean ol’ Orange Man would still be President. And I wish to God he was!!!!!!!
What a dim bulb. A true product of our education (spelled indoctrination) system. The only ones dumber are those that keep voting for her
I have been saying for quite some time that AOC sounds very predictably like the angry campus communists from my college days in the 1980s. I just learned recently that highly influential Marxist Herbert Marcuse was a prof at my school not long before I studied there. So apparently it isn’t a coincidence that Marxists like AOC sound just like the angry campus communists of my college days. They likely shared an ideological philosopher king in Herbert Marcuse.
these liberal socialist fools are going to burn for eternity.
Sender her to Palestine so she can go to the border and implore that Israel put their guns down. Give her a rock with a piece of paper tied to it and tell her this is the treaty Israel must sign and then throw it over the border. tee hee….
The Palestines want all Americans dead so excuse me if I stand with our ALLY over our ENEMY !
“…Biden reinforces the false idea that Palestinians instigated this cycle of violence.”
Just goes to show how utterly dim she is. The Palestinians have instigated the cycle of violence for decades.