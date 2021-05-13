A group of more than 120 (updated to 317) retired military officers has written President Joe Biden to tell him his election was less than legitimate – while questioning his mental acuity.

The letter echoes former President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud and comes on a day when Rep. Liz Cheney ripped Trump for his claim that the election was ‘stolen.’

‘Without fair and honest elections that accurately reflect the ‘will of the people’ our Constitutional Republic is lost,’ the letter from retired officers says.

The group calls itself ‘Flag Officers 4 America’ and consists of retired military officers including generals and admirals.

See the letter, complete with signatures here.

An excerpt from the letter:

Aside from the election, the Current Administration has launched a full-blown assault on our Constitutional rights in a dictatorial manner, bypassing the Congress, with more than 50 Executive Orders quickly signed, many reversing the previous Administration’s effective policies and regulations. Moreover, population control actions such as excessive lockdowns, school and business closures, and most alarming, censorship of written and verbal expression are all direct assaults on our fundamental Rights. We must support and hold accountable politicians who will act to counter Socialism, Marxism and Progressivism, support our Constitutional Republic, and insist on fiscally responsible governing while focusing on all Americans, especially the middle class, not special interest or extremist groups which are used to divide us into warring factions.

We welcome others to join with us as we continue our effort to defend the U.S. Constitution and the American way of life.

See more at Flag Officers 4 America