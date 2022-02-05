Liz Cheney, who has been ousted from the GOP leadership and censured by her own state party, is pulling in huge campaign cash from Democrats across the country. Cheney has been on an anti-Trump mission for years, and she is banking on Democrats to help keep her in Congress.

Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) passed a national resolution to censure Cheney and will possibly throw the organization’s support behind challenger Harriet Hageman.

Dr. Fauci’s smear tactics are revealed. Plus, Joe Biden takes his soft-on-crime message to New York.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel