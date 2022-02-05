Liz Cheney, who has been ousted from the GOP leadership and censured by her own state party, is pulling in huge campaign cash from Democrats across the country. Cheney has been on an anti-Trump mission for years, and she is banking on Democrats to help keep her in Congress.
Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee (RNC) passed a national resolution to censure Cheney and will possibly throw the organization’s support behind challenger Harriet Hageman.
Dr. Fauci’s smear tactics are revealed. Plus, Joe Biden takes his soft-on-crime message to New York.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Hey Liz, once you lose in the next election, you can pontificate as a regular on the Communist News Network, after all you are a New World Order traitor to our Country.
SINCE she’s using DEMS to fund raise, SHE SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY KICKED OUT of the GOP…
“Liz Cheney, who has been ousted from the GOP leadership and censured by her own state party, is pulling in huge campaign cash from Democrats across the country.”
Is there any doubt that this disgraceful, self-serving, self-righteous, hateful Liz Cheney is anything but a treasonous Democrat??
Censoring Cheney rather than throwing her out of the party outright will just give the Democrats an opportunity to finance a massive Democrat crossover vote in the primaries to help her keep her seat and succeed in stealing another election. The deal has no doubt already been cut if the money is beginning to pour in. When in doubt, toss her out before she poisons the Republican well in Wyoming and stabs Trump and THE PEOPLE in the back AGAIN for just another Cheney “Make America Mediocre Again” moment.
That is why i feel the COWARDS WHO voted just to ‘censure her, not boot her out’, ALSO NEED TO BE OUSTED.
My sentiments exactly
That liz cheney is not even a republican she is in fact acting more like a satan worshipping DEMONcrat than anything else, cheney should never have listed herself as a republican as she never sides with the republican party, she always sides with the (DEMON)crats which makes her a satan worshipping DEMONcrat. That liz cheney does not even come up to the level of a rino.
She has been ousted from the GOP leadership and censured, her best bet if she wants to stay in politics is to change her party affiliation.
Bought and sold puppet of the Radical Left
A transpublican—probably working for the Democrat Party the whole time.
You know she has been, not once in the entire time she has been in has she ever sided with the Republicans on anything she has 100% sided with the satan worshipping DEMONcrats on everything. One look at that pic of her should tell you she is as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside. That liz cheney is one that wanted all /he churches shut down for several years while this covid stuff was going around, just like a satan worshipping DEMONcrat would.
Things like that, are why i would love it if EVERY STATE HAD the capacity to instantly recall election, ANY MEMBER Of the house, OR SENATE…