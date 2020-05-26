Like your long weekend? Andrew Yang wants you to get used to it.

The surprisingly successful Democratic presidential candidate says America “should seriously look” into switching to a four-day work week.

“3-Day weekends are better than 2-Day weekends,” Yang tweeted in a timely message as Americans mark the beginning of summer with a long weekend.

Yang claims that studies show workers would be more productive and healthier if they only worked Monday to Thursday (or. Tuesday to Friday).

In fact, the tech entrepreneur notes that New Zealand is already considering making the switch.

Jacinda Ardern, the popular premier of the Kiwi nation, says the way businesses and workers are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic makes her think the idea has promise.

“I’d really encourage people to think about (it) … if that’s something that would work for your workplace,” Ardern said in a video message.

The idea of a four-day work week sounds like pie-in-the-sky happy talk, considering you’d be lucky if your boss lets you leave at 3 pm on summer Fridays. That’s what everyone said about Yang’s $1,000-a-month universal basic income proposal. But once coronavirus struck, Congress unanimously voted to give everyone a $1,200 stimulus check.

And with concerns about consumer confidence weighing heavily on corporate CEO’s and everyday Americans, some are saying Yang’s monthly check idea deserves a second look.

Along with making every weekend as long as this one.

