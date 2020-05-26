First-term U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who won the DFL endorsement in her re-election bid, told the Sunday Times of London that she believes Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who has leveled sexual assault allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I do believe Reade,” Omar told the newspaper in an interview that ran Sunday, the same day she won the DFL endorsement. “Justice can be delayed but should never be denied.”
In a subsequent tweet on Monday, Omar said “believing survivors is consistent with my values,” but added she will still vote for Biden and help him defeat President Donald Trump.
Biden, the apparent Democratic presidential nominee, has flatly denied Reade’s claims, which have grown in different interviews she has given to journalists. Her original accounts of an incident she said took place at that Capitol in the early 1990s did not include sexual assault.
Omar’s remarks, made in a May 6 interview, make her the first major Democratic figure in Minnesota to give credence to Reade’s allegations, which have reverberated in the #MeToo movement that has brought down major figures in politics, entertainment and the media. She also told the newspaper that if it were up to her, Biden wouldn’t be the presidential candidate.
Omar was a prominent supporter of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has suspended his campaign and thrown his support behind Biden. Another prominent Sanders supporter in the Minnesota DFL, Attorney General Keith Ellison, has yet to publicly endorsed Biden.
Republicans have used Reade’s allegations to attack Biden and accuse his Democratic backers of hypocrisy for dismissing her claims. Many other leading Democrats, including Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a potential vice-presidential pick, have supported Biden.
Biden, dealing with the fallout from the #MeToo movement, said in a recent MSNBC interview that “If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me.”
Omar, answering critics on Twitter on Monday, suggested that “quotes aren’t always in context.” But she did not say which quotes, or whether her published statements about Reade were misconstrued.
Her campaign spokesman did not immediately return a request to confirm the statements attributed to her in newspaper.
Omar won the DFL endorsement in a single round of balloting Sunday with 65% of the party vote. Her main challenger, attorney and mediator Antone Melton-Meaux, received nearly 31%.
Melton-Meaux, criticizing Omar’s penchant for controversy, has vowed to continue his challenge in the Aug. 11 Democratic primary.
“Ilhan Omar’s insistence on propping up a serious allegation without evidence against our presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is not only wrongheaded but dangerous,” Melton-Meaux said in a statement Monday. “Casually promoting right wing attacks to smear Vice President Biden because he’s not your preferred kind of Democrat shows that Rep. Omar does not take seriously the stakes of this election.”
Responding to social media posts accusing her of sowing discord among Democrats, Omar vowed to still campaign for Biden.
“We can’t fend off perceived attacks with attacks on others,” she tweeted Monday. “This is the most important election cycle of our lifetimes and we aren’t going to have a chance if we don’t spend our energy mobilizing and building enthusiasm against Trump. That’s the goal we should all be united on.”
Translation:
He’s evil. I get that. What’s your point? All of the Dems are, myself included. Why wouldn’t I vote for him? Promoting evil is in my nature.
On April 13, 1943, the Germans announced that they had discovered mass graves of Polish officers in the Katyn forest near Smolensk, in western Russian S.F.S.R. A total of 4,443 corpses were recovered that had apparently been shot from behind and then piled in stacks and buried. Had she lived in Poland at the time she and Bernie still would have voted for Stalin. Can’t you just wait for Omar’s brand of American Socialism? Before the Corona virus I could not believe how stupid New York voters really were to elect her. After Cuomo and his failed attempts to FUNdeMENTALLY change America in New York I begin to understand the reason for the fall of New England and the Declining Blue States in North America. It’s called rule by damaged Democrat goods, where sex, death and damage are their safe place and all they know how to create. The party of DDDUDs,,,,,,Death, Disease, Dysfunction, Under Democrats.
I agree but she’s not from Ny. She’s from Minnesota.
DrGadget : –
Evil yes, but they are so much more than just “evil”. Democrats by nature are hateful, dishonorable, dishonest, destructive, unethical, immoral, hypocritical and traitorous.
“Democrats philosophy is “Rule or Ruin”.
“We will either rule the country or we’ll ruin it.”
And these Democrat Vermin are doing just that.
And to top it off where the Disgraceful Democrats do rule, they ruin.
Just look at San Francisco, Los Angeles, Detroit, Chicago. Philadelphia, New York. etc. etc.
You care not what is Right or Wrong Omar. What you Value Most is very Telling. All for the greater Socialist/Take Down of America Is It Not?
Everything, Every Opportunity, Every Disease . . . Whatever, is for the Greater Agenda!
Such hypocrisy!! Believe all women, afterall, men are pigs, etc., destroy Bret Kavanaugh with confusing and unsubstantiated testimony because she is a woman. This has been the mantra from before Clarence Thomas, all to destroy any Republican or any conservative thinking person including a Democrat. These days it is about getting at President Trump, somehow he is getting to them! But now it is one of their own, their chosen candidate and suddenly though they believe Tara Reide they will support the man accused of sexual misconduct out of hand without so much as a caveat or investigation. Where are the women’s rights groups standing on this issue? Obviously far away as possible.
If there was one reason to not vote democrat ( and there are hundreds of reasons not to ) , Just read any comment by this disgusting person. she believes Sleepy Joe is guilty , but she will vote for him anyway.
A conservative judge is vilified by a democrat , no witnesses , no proof and comments that could not be verified and later proved to be lies and the dems jump onto the Me Too wagon. Joe Biden is found to be guilty but , Oh No , I will vote for him no matter what. Just this alone is enough to understand that the party of the donkey is a party of liars , cheats , perverts , and any other crime up to and including actual spying on Republicans .
If one needs a reason ( and again there are hundreds of reasons ) to vote for President Trump then lets get out the vote and vote these power hungry liars out of our government. I knows there are ” Polls ” out there saying that Sleepy Joe will beat Trump , well remember when the polls all said Hillary would win. The articles pushing this nonsense and the blubbering heads on TV are not the Voice of America. Joe Biden couldn’t beat an egg.