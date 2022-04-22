A new complaint to the Georgia State Election Board alleges that over 300,000 ballots were unreliably recorded on unverified early voting poll closing tapes in Fulton County during the 2020 election.

“Fulton County’s Advance Voting poll closing tapes are a fraudulent, un-certified, unsigned, and un-checked false representation of over 311,000 ballots that no court could legally accept,” the complaint alleges, per Just the News.

The complaint was filed last month by David Cross, who posts 2020 election irregularities updates on the website Election Truth in Georgia, as well as independent investigative journalist Kevin Moncla.

Per the complaint, Fulton County violated state law regarding the closing of ballot scanner polls and tampering with ballot scanners.

At the end of early voting in the 2020 election, on October 30th, “with the ballot scanner polls still open, the seals were broken and the flashcards were removed,” according to the recent complaint.

Each flashcard is supposed to be used for only one specific tabulator and is not supposed to be removed until 7 p.m. on election night. Under Georgia law, at least three copies of each poll tape with the total number of ballots stored on the flashcard must be printed, and three witnesses must sign each copy for verification or explain in writing why they will not.

There were 148 flashcards for early voting in the 2020 election in Fulton County. In response to the open records request, the county produced 138 poll tapes, 136 of which were not signed, which means that the identities of the people who checked the ballot numbers are unknown.

The 136 poll tapes showed that the corresponding flashcards “were closed on 12 different ballot scanners,” in violation of state law, the complaint alleges.

Fulton County “removed the flashcards from 109 tabulators and closed them out on different machines, and it leaves them wide open — unsecure and open to manipulation,” Moncla told Just the News. “If those flashcards were put into another machine, then we would never know it. They could have scanned — added additional votes, and we would have no idea.”

Fulton County “had enough tabulators to supply both early voting and Election Day,” Moncla said. “And there was no reason to swap the tabulators out — to take the cards out. They had plenty to do both.”

“First, election records reveal that ballot scanners were being reprogrammed with new flashcards at various and wide-ranging ballot counts,” the complaint reads. “There appears to be no correlation between the number of ballots scanned and replacing the flashcards. Certainly not anything consistent with the ballot count approaching the stated [5,000-count] threshold.”

“Second, Fulton County’s own records negate that the flashcard storage capacity is 5,000 ballot images. There are several Advance Voting ballot scanners that far exceed the given benchmark, the largest of which scanned 7,206 ballots. Ironically, the largest ‘Total Scanned’ number of 7,206 was amassed by a ballot scanner after it had been reprogrammed, purportedly because it neared capacity.”

“Third, if capacity was the sincere concern which precipitated the flashcard replacement, why is it that after the cards were replaced, they were allowed to scan much larger numbers than those they replaced …?”

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.