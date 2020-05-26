Elon Musk and Grimes have upgraded their newborn son’s unique name to comply with California law.

The Canadian musician revealed in a series of Instagram replies Sunday that the official, written name of her first child with the Tesla billionaire is no longer X \u00c6 A-12.

The new name is X \u00c6 A-Xii.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” she explained in response to questions posted by her followers. “One dash is allowed.”

The Office of Vital Record in California only recognizes names that contain the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language as well as hyphens and apostrophes. Numbers are banned.

Grimes, 32, previously explained the meaning of the unconventional name in a Twitter post.

She said the “X” stands for “the unknown variable,” and the “\u00c6” represents “love &/or Artificial intelligence.”

The original “A-12,” meanwhile, is a reference to the precursor to Lockheed’s “SR-17” jet, which she called “our favorite aircraft” because it offers “no weapons, no defenses, just speed.”

Musk replied hours later with a public correction.

“SR-71, but yes,” he tweeted.

“I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound,” Grimes responded.

Grimes and Musk, 48, started dating in 2018.

Musk publicly announced the birth of their first child on social media and posted a photo showing the sweet infant with a filter giving him tiny face tattoos.

The brash businessman has been making lots of headlines lately with his push to end pandemic stay-at-home orders, re-open his Tesla production plant in northern California and sell most of his earthly possessions, including his homes.

“My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me,” he tweeted in a thread about shedding his real estate.

“Omg,” Grimes responded.

