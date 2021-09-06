During the depth of the depression, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) made the statement “Only Thing We Have to Fear is Fear itself.” If we believe FDR’s statement, then why is fear being used to push people to wear masks, social distance, have a COVID-19 test or a shot? We should take FDR’s statement to heart, and couple it with one from Rudyard Kipling “Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears.”



Research, knowledge, and critical thinking are effective weapons against fear.

The government of Denmark studied the usefulness of public mask wearing in stopping COVID-19 infections. Results showed the N-95 masks to be 50% useful. One conclusion was the public improperly handled and disposed of masks causing viral spreading and self-contamination. The Danish Ministry of Health announced the cancelling of all COVID-19 restrictions starting September 10th, because the virus “no longer poses a serious threat to society.” Masks have positives and negatives. The negatives appear to outweigh the positives, especially considering the damage done to children (headaches, dizziness, facial infections, pulmonary, urinary, and psychological issues). Masking to depersonalize and subjugate has been a technique as ancient as human civilization having been used to silence women and slaves.

The Medical Dictionary definition of a vaccine is “a suspension of attenuated or killed microorganisms (viruses, bacteria, or rickettsia), administered for prevention, amelioration, or treatment of infectious diseases.” The classic definition of a vaccine. Examples are the yearly flu, smallpox, and polio vaccines.



A COVID-19 shot is a novel method to stimulate production of antibodies. It is a piece of Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) encoding the major viral coat protein delivered to cells packaged in either a liposomal or viral system. Once in your cells, the mRNA (messenger RNA) uses the cell’s internal machinery to produce quantities of proteins (antigen) that are expelled into your blood system for your immune system to process and make antibodies. Differences between a vaccination and the shot are a vaccination delivers a known amount of vaccine. Containing a known and controlled amount of the antigen (attenuated or killed microorganism) that the immune system processes to make antibodies. Whereas the shot delivers the template mRNA of the coat protein or “antigen” (the target to which the body generates antibodies), which then uses your cells to produce quantities of the antigen that are expelled into your blood system for processing to produce antibodies. In the shot’s case, the amount of antigen produced is not known nor controlled. The major coat protein for COVID-19 and the Coronaviruses is the Spike protein. Its role in viral replication is to bind to a specific receptor on cells, facilitating entry into the cell.

The family of Coronaviruses is not novel. Other members of the family include SARS and MERS. WebMD states the COVID-19 recovery rate is 97% to 99.75%. Subgroups of the population, those with compromised immune systems, and those with two or more comorbidities (heart disease, obesity, asthma, …) have lower rates of recovery, while the younger segments of the population have higher recovery rates and shorter recovery times.

The COVID-19 shot is novel and the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot completed a revision and reissue (August 23rd, 2021) of its EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) BLA (Biological License Application) for usage in the age group 16 years and older. They administered the first shot on December 14th, 2020 — nearly an entire year under the EUA. Everyone that received a shot in that time frame was, de facto, part of the Human Clinical Trial.

Several European counties paused administration of the AstraZeneca’s shot in March 2021 because of reports of abnormal blood clotting. As of August 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for a pause on all booster shots in High-Income Countries. The WHO data for the delta variant shows booster shots are not needed.

Published articles have confirmed that the body generates better antibodies from the viral infection than from the shot. During a natural infection, the immune system produces many antibodies, each different, and to both major and minor coat proteins of the virus. Coronaviruses, the largest and likely the protein with the most major antigenic sites, is the Spike protein. Thus, people that have had a COVID-19 infections should have some natural antibodies that are reactive to COVID-19 viruses having variants.

Noticeably absent from the major media outlets are the dissenting voices from researchers, doctors, adverse events reporting and discussion, as well as treatments other than the shot. In a medical documentary Hold Up: Return of the Chaos (France, November 2020) Lue Montagnier (2008 Noble for discovery of human immunodeficiency virus – HIV) claims “The vaccines don’t stop the virus, …. They do the opposite – they “feed the virus.”” Further, he stated he will not be vaccinated because “My conscience tells me not to.” All treatments, including the COVID shots, have benefits and adverse events. Adverse events attributed to the shot appear to be on the rise (heart inflammation, blood clots, neurological, and respiratory issues, and sudden death). Treatments other than the shot for COVID-19 include monoclonal antibodies (Bamlanvimab, & Casirivimab/Imdevimab), Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Convalescent Plasma, Ivermectin, HCQ, and Corticosteroids.

Vaccinations do not stop the spread of a disease. For example, flu vaccinations do not stop the spreading of the flu. They provide the vaccinated individual with a level of protection against the disease. “Vaccine hesitant” individuals cite many reasons. The three largest “vaccine hesitant” groups are PhDs, high school education or less, and Black people. One common theme in all “vaccine hesitant” groups is distrust of the government. Other reasons include the lack of transparency, and religious misgivings.

One must needs know both sides of the issue to make an informed decision. Knowledge is power and is a potent tool against fear. Ask questions, do your own research, use a web browser that does not skew search results. Be a critical thinker.

In closing, never let fear drive your decisions.

—

Garrett W. Lindemann, PhD is a conservative having survived the liberalism of academia, life sciences, and the left coast. His career as a research scientist in life sciences spans over 30 years. Professionally, Garrett has worked and traveled in North American and Europe. He is not an MD nor an anti-vaxxer. Previous publications include peer-reviewed science articles and articles in medical and science magazines, one self-published book, and two film documentaries. He is the author of many white papers, and inventor or co-inventor on several patents.