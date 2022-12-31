It might seem understandable that someone who’s been so brutally attacked and slandered by the leftist/Globalist political apparatus, yet lived to tell about it, would be expected to step lightly going forward. But that would be a gross underestimation of the courage and resolve of General Michael Flynn. Having seen the enemy close up as it wages all out war on everything good and decent in our culture, he recognized the need to expose and confront it, and has been relentless in that pursuit.

His most recent effort is a newly released book, co-authored with Boone Cutler, titled “The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare” (Available at Barnes and Noble ). To describe it as a “must read,” for all American Patriots who are concerned with the direction our country has been going in recent years, is a vast understatement.

We have all watched in stunned horror, as one worthwhile institution of our Nation after another is attacked from within, ravaged and corrupted, and despicably transformed into a grotesque perversion of what it was originally intended to be. We have witnessed our horrendously expensive government schools increasingly abandon their original charter as institutions of academic learning, to morph into factories of anti-Christian, anti-American indoctrination. They now crank out intellectually vacant and emotionally destroyed young “adults” who have zero concept of real history or math, can barely read, yet eagerly spew the mantras of the leftist/Globalist establishment.

Similarly, all departments of government, particularly in blue states and at the federal level, are demanding mindless ideological and religious conformity to the lunacy of the counterculture, rendering them ever more dysfunctional, yet increasingly dogmatic and belligerent, as they assail and undermine every precept of real Patriotism and the traditional, Judeo-Christian values on which our Nation was founded.

During the insanity of the Wuhan virus “pandemic,” many eyes were opened to the fact that something very intentional and very wrong, was driving so much of the decision making process at the highest levels of government. To be sure, President Trump made a valiant attempt to stand against much of it, but he was undermined and betrayed at every juncture, by a veiled, nameless enemy that had a singular and malignant agenda to advance.

What we learn from authors Flynn and Cutler is at once chilling and invaluable, as they unmask the seemingly faceless leftist/Globalist beast that is waging this onslaught. And while its scope and reach is enormous, and thus an ominous existential threat to the safety and well-being of Americans, and to America itself, our best course of action against it is to have it unmasked in this manner, so the good people of our Nation can coordinate and strategize against it.

It is in this regard that Flynn and Cutler provide the greatest and most effective “weapon” by which to be armed against this seemingly vague and indistinct foe, which is our awareness of who/what it is, and how it operates. For starters, they explain the different types of warfare, both past and present. Perhaps most importantly, or at least insofar as mustering the people to acknowledge and recognize the reality of this threat, they elaborate on the current “non kinetic” nature of it. Understanding the premises of “non kinetic” warfare is a crucial first step without which any effort to confront the enemy is as futile as going up against battleships with bayonets.

It is a longstanding myth of warfare that the goal is to destroy the opposition. In the vast majority of situations, it is instead to emotionally defeat one’s opponent, for the sole purpose of convincing it that resistance is futile. In that manner entire nations can be overtaken without a shot being fired. And the primary weapon of that strategy is information itself. In our current age, a massive propaganda blitz is underway, to convince people either that the onslaught is benign, or that opposition to it is pointless, so compliance is the only alternative.

Breaking through such a wall of deceit and manipulation, by shining the light of truth, with military precision, in the midst of it, can totally negate its intended impact. Again, recognizing when state sanctioned lies, dutifully echoed by a complicit media, are being presented as “truth,” and understanding the real intent of those lies, is the most effective means of combating them with devastating success. In this regard, the comprehensive and well articulated explanation of our current circumstances from Flynn and Cutler are invaluable.

Full disclosure: In Appendix 1, Flynn and Cutler cite my own book “Rules for Defeating Radicals” (Available at Amazon), in numerous quotes, as a means of equipping concerned citizens to understand how to engage and overcome the enemy in direct ideological and political encounters. Furthermore, they explain at great length how both the situation in which we are currently embroiled, and our necessary response to it, are not confined to the borders of this Nation, but affect all freedom loving people throughout the world who have awakened to the dark “canon” of the leftist/Globalist movement, and desire to be free from its snares and pitfalls. Of course America is pivotal in this battle. Freedom loving people everywhere understand that if our Nation loses its heritage of freedom and justice, those ideals are imminently endangered throughout the world.

In light of such high stakes, Flynn and Cutler have provided “The Citizen’s Guide to Fifth Generation Warfare” as an essential resource at a critical juncture in our Nation’s history, and ultimately in the history of the world.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.