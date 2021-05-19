Every time I hear Democrats sermonize about following “the science,” I feel as though I’m listening to members of the Flat Earth Society. Science is what the left wants to believe to be true. It has become a way to shut off debate, not advance it. Remember: These were the fools who told us to shut down our schools for a year.
We are seeing the debasement of common sense in full bloom now on the economic front. When the latest disappointing jobs report was released with unemployment rising, the Democrats refused to acknowledge that their high welfare benefits kept workers from coming back to work. President Joe Biden made the laughable observation that he saw “no measurable evidence” that the super generous unemployment program is a deterrent to working. He needs to get out more.
My colleague Casey Mulligan of the University of Chicago and I predicted in The Wall Street Journal three months ago that the $300 per week extra unemployment benefits would mean 5 to 6 million people not going back to work because the government was paying them more not to work. The left laughed at this prediction. Now we see record jobs going unfilled, 8.1 million, even when there are 9 million unemployed.
“Help wanted” signs at construction sites, factories, stores and restaurant windows are omnipresent from Maine to California. All the Biden folks needed to do was stop gazing into their cracked crystal ball and go outside and ask business owners if they can find workers. They would have heard an earful. Instead, the liberals paid attention to some cockamamie econometric model saying you can pay people more not to work and it won’t change their behavior. Brilliant.
It gets worse. Sens. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Michael Bennet of Colorado have sponsored a bill to make the lucrative COVID-19 unemployment benefits permanent and get benefits even if they quit their job “for a good reason.” Would “I couldn’t get up for work in the morning” be a “good reason”?
The real victims of this madness are the workers who have been on the job for the past year and earn less than the couch-sitters collecting government checks and watching Netflix.
Or consider the surge of inflation that was recorded by the government last week. It was the most significant increase in consumer prices in a decade at 0.8%, and if this pace were to continue on an annualized basis, we would have about 9% inflation. Biden and Democrats were shocked by these developments. That makes sense as Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell kept reassuring us of “no signs of inflation.”
Perhaps they don’t buy gas at the pump or go to the grocery store or try to hire an electrician, because ordinary people outside the Washington, D.C., bubble saw and felt inflation every day.
Why are the Democrats so surprised that prices are rising? We have a federal government that has borrowed $5 trillion in two years. We have a Federal Reserve purchasing trillions of dollars of bonds and other assets with the money it prints. We have the Biden administration giving people “free money.” Biden now wants to spend and borrow $4 trillion more. Corn prices have nearly doubled. At some point, people will have to fill wheelbarrows with dollars when they head to the grocery store to pay the higher costs for rice, corn, chicken and ice cream.
Yet the experts in Washington told us not to worry. These people joyously said that they have invented “modern monetary theory,” which allows the government to spend and borrow forever with no cost to anyone, the ultimate free lunch.
Now they tell us the inflation they said wouldn’t happen is temporary. And we are supposed to trust them.
Here is a simple, ironclad law of economics for the “science” mob on the left. If you tax something, you get less of it. If you subsidize something, you get more of it. This may not be science, but it is street smarts, i.e., common sense. If Biden wants to be a successful president, he better get some of it, and soon — before his mysticism bankrupts our country.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.” To find out more about Stephen Moore and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.
The liberals in society with their perpetual welfare of sitting home, collecting unemployment benefits are like their communist Democrats that they vote for. These lazy clowns are destroying our society. When we become communist / Venezuela, the liberal clowns sitting on their behinds, collecting money from the government for doing nothing, will end up starving to death, when the economy collapses. No food, no medicine, here we come.
The Socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY.
The Dishonorable, U.S. Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal elections in order to take total control of the American people, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This is the flip side to yesterday’s article about the terms “freshman” and sophomore” being dropped by a university. Not only is there no educational value in today’s schools, there is likewise zero common sense. The politicians advancing this propaganda about climate change and whatever else they get in a tizzy about, have gone to some of the most prominent schools in our country—and look what they have to show for it.
Economics have never been a strong suit for the Democrats. None of them understand how the economy works, how taxes affect businesses to operate efficiently, that public spending is wasteful! prior to FDR’s New Deal the economy was actually making progress to right itself, his programs prolonged the Depression until WW II started. Only JFK understood that the Treasury collected more revenue with lower tax rates than higher ones. The theory of economics the Democrats follow has been debunked many times over but they continue to apply it hoping the results will be different as they do with every misguided program they promulgate. Like FDR whatever President Biden does will most likely prolong whatever disaster he inflicts on the nation!
The Earth is definitely flat. Just go to any body of water, pull out binoculars, and see how far you can see. If you can see farther then they say possible, you know they lied. Scientific proof. You can just check long distance photography records. And it’s almost impossible to find the info because it is censored by Facebook, YouTube, Google. Try BitChute, my channel is notusedexer or Hidden Truth. And to set the record straight, absolutely no one believes in the Flat Earth Society. It is controlled opposition. That’s why the elite always mentions this group. Absolutely no one who knows the Earth is flat believes in the Flat Earth Society. If you see that group promoted, the promoter is totally ignorant or purposely lying to you.