A spokesman for the Taliban told Fox News on Friday that there will be “no issue about women’s rights,” despite global concerns about their treatment of women.

However, Suhail Shaheen also said he opposes western views that “women should have an education without [a] hijab.”

“That is a change of culture,” he said. “Our culture they can receive education with hijab. They can work with hijab.”

“There will be no issue about the women’s rights,” he added. “No problem about their education, their work. But we should not be after changing each other’s culture as we are not intending to change your culture, you should not be changing our culture.”

“We have closed one chapter. For us it was occupation. We ended that, we were staging resistance. But now it is closed. It is the past. We have to focus on the future that is better for them and us,” he continued.

© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.