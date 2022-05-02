Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said “there’s no question” he could have more effectively communicated the purpose of his newly-created “disinformation” board after critics framed it as a crackdown on free speech.

Mayorkas said on “Fox News Sunday” that the Biden administration “could have done a better job in communicating what it does.”

Mayorkas also answered questions about the open border.

