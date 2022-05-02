Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., appeared in a Republican primary ad defending Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., from accusations that he supported President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.

“I have always said, if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it, and that’s why I opposed Build Back Better,” Manchin said in a 30-second spot this weekend.

Manchin went on to defend McKinley against a claim from his Republican opponent, Alex Mooney, who accused McKinley of effectively supporting Build Back Better by voting for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

