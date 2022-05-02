Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., appeared in a Republican primary ad defending Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., from accusations that he supported President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
“I have always said, if I can’t go home and explain it, I can’t vote for it, and that’s why I opposed Build Back Better,” Manchin said in a 30-second spot this weekend.
Manchin went on to defend McKinley against a claim from his Republican opponent, Alex Mooney, who accused McKinley of effectively supporting Build Back Better by voting for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.
– Read more at Fox News
Every Dem should do that.
WHEN was the last time you knew of any of these commucrats, to EVER reach across the isle, other than to shake a fist at conservatives/?