CNN raised eyebrows Tuesday after it chose not to air President Trump’s initial prepared remarks at the daily White House coronavirus briefing.

The network, at first, continued with its scheduled programming and started airing the briefing only when the president was wrapping up his comments and handed the podium to coronavirus task force member Dr. Deborah Birx. The network carried most of the rest of the briefing, including Trump taking questions later.

It came just one day after primetime anchor Don Lemon called for his network not to air the briefings live.

“I never want to hear @CNN-ers — everyone from Tapper to Stelter to Lemon — complain about there not being briefings again. They’ve spent over a year pre-pandemic complaining about no daily briefings with a press secretary. And now they’re ORANGE MAN BAD WE CAN’T,” NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck exclaimed.

