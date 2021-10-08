A member of Congress set the record straight on abortions, and how they are performed and harm an unborn child, much to the displeasure of an abortionist who praised abortion as a “blessing.”
The U.S. House hearing on abortion allowed abortion supporters to vilify the Texas heartbeat law which has become a target of their fury in recent weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal by abortion supporters to stop the law.
At the hearing, Texas abortionist Ghazaleh Moayedi defended her life-taking profession with the claim that abortion “saves lives” and is a “blessing” to women.
“Abortion is an act of love,” she told lawmakers. “Abortion is freedom.”
When it was her turn to speak, however, Rep. Yvette Harrell (R-New Mexico) used her time to corner the abortionist on the medical procedures that are used to remove a fetus from the womb.
Then she sprang her trap.
“So these are more along the line of dismemberment abortion?” she asked.
“That is not a medical term,” the abortionist unhappily responded.
“But it is used?” the congresswoman pressed.
“The procedure is called the Dilation and Evacuation,” Moayedi responded, referring to the gruesome procedure in which fetal remains are removed by surgical tools and suction.
Dilation and Evacuation is sometimes used during a miscarriage, if the fetal remains are not expelled, but it is also common during a second-trimester abortion. The second trimester begins at approximately 13 weeks, or four months, into the pregnancy.
“I just want to make sure that the public can understand exactly what we’re talking about,” Herell told the abortionist, “because we’re talking about dismembering a baby with a heartbeat.”
The abortionist angrily suggested Rep. Herrell was “lying to the public” but the congresswoman, not backing down, said the public needs to know the truth.
“I’m gonna say ‘dismemberment.’ You don’t have to respond to that,” she countered. “But we all know that’s exactly what it is and people need to know what we’re talking about.”
Next they will be selling T-shirts with “You rape them, we’ll scrape them, the Fetus will never beat us?
“abortion “saves lives” and is a “blessing” to women”??????,,,No, just a blessing to the Democrat party of criminals who promote murders and murderers on our streets, and murder in the very so called healthcare they claim to offer, where death of inconvenience mistakes is always better than life of human potential and opportunity. They in their corrupted psychological misfitted politics believe any means justifies the acquisition of power OVER “THE PEOPLE” and can sell death to get votes as easily as the drugs they use to control American minds into states of social dependency for them to control.
It’s the same old Secular Socialist Hedonistic, Edenistic “Eat of the fruit of the tree of our knowledge and YOU can become your own God.” Their leaders from Biden and Pelosi on down daily choose Self-God over the Christ child they claim to follow, but if they ruled in the year of his birth would have aborted him in a heat beat if it meant keeping or getting power. Murderers of American innocence are certainly capable of the guilt of stealing elections
WOW! This is a powerful testimony. Many in the public goes bonkers over an animal injured, but sees nothing wrong with dismembering a baby with a heartbeat and is alive.
God have mercy on their souls, both the baby, Mother and Supporters.
Isn’t it telling, that we can’t even get (some) Democrats to agree that even if a baby is BORN (outside of the mother’s body), that it’s a human life (with Constitutional Rights of its own)!
Personally, there shouldn’t even be any argument that an abortion should be ILLEGAL after whatever gestation Medical Science is able to save the life of the baby! My granddaughter was born at 23 weeks of gestation, and is a happy, healthy 5 year old. CLEARLY, at 23 weeks of gestation, she was a HUMAN BEING (alive), and survived OUTSIDE of her mother’s body.
Abortion IS NOT (and SHOULD NOT BE) simply a way to discard an unplanned/unwanted child!