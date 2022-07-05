On Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris compared the reversal of the Roe v. Wade decision to a darker time in U.S. history when the government tried to claim “ownership over human bodies.”

Seemingly making a reference to slavery, Harris suggested that the country is moving backwards now that the Supreme Court determined that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

“We have to recognize we’re a nation that was founded on certain principles that are grounded in the concept of freedom and liberty,” she said during an appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans. “We also know that we’ve had a history in this country of government trying to claim ownership over human bodies.”

— Read more at National Review

