The Senate’s No. 2 Republican said on Monday (Dec 21) that any attempt by a handful of House conservatives to challenge the Electoral College’s results proclaiming Mr Joe Biden the next president is “going down like a shot dog”.

Senator John Thune said he knows of no senators who have committed to join an effort by several House Republicans to challenge Mr Biden’s election when Congress convenes Jan 6 to count certificates of electoral votes, usually a ceremonial process.

“The thing they’ve got to remember is, it’s just not going anywhere. I mean, in the Senate it would go down like a shot dog,” Mr Thune told reporters.

