The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that racism in the United States is “serious threat” that structurally impacts racial and ethnic groups, including where they live, work and gather in a community.
“Confronting the impact of racism will not be easy,” Director of the CDC and Peabody native Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. “I know that we can meet this challenge. I know that we can create an America where all people have the opportunity to live a healthy life. I know that we can do this if we work together. ”
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC labeled racism an epidemic.
The pandemic thus far has disproportionately affected communities of color. Those communities have experienced higher numbers of infections and deaths linked to the virus.
“The disparities seen over the past year were not a result of COVID-19,” Walensky said. “Instead, the pandemic illuminated inequities that have existed for generations and revealed for all of America a known, but often unaddressed, epidemic impacting public health: racism.”
CDC expanded the definition of racism beyond discrimination but said it also included the structural affects it has on communities. The CDC said over generations systemic inequities have resulted in “stark racial and ethnic health disparities.”
“Confronting the impact of racism will not be easy,” Walensky said. “We must recognize that we are working to overcome centuries of discrimination. We will only be successful in undoing the entrenched systemic and structural barriers if we work in collaboration with our public health partners, and deeply within our communities, across the country.”
In addressing racism, the CDC shared an interactive map created by the American Public Health Association that depicts communities in the United States that have declared racism a public health crisis or emergency. Currently, there are 170 declarations nationwide, including 19 in Massachusetts.
Only California with 27 and Ohio with 25 have more declarations within a state.
The CDC plans to address the crisis in a number of ways.
The agency plans to continue studying the impact of social determinants on public health and share the evidence on how racism affects pubic health.
Through COVID funding, the CDC plans to expand investments in racial and ethnic minority communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID or other health conditions.
The agency also is expanding its efforts to foster greater diversity within the CDC.
Finally, the federal agency is launching a web portal called “Racism and Health,” to serve as a catalyst for public and scientific discourse around racism and health.
“I know that we can meet this challenge,” Walensky said. “I know that we can create an America where all people have the opportunity to live a healthy life. I know that we can do this if we each take responsibility and work together.”
The same CDC that gave us fauci the waddling liar. Disband this terrorist organization, NOW.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said that racism in the United States is “serious threat”….. Huh???
Note the new disgusting Democrat Party’s new go to, catchword “Racism/Racist”.
It is another accusation that the Democrats DO NOT have to prove, like “sexual harassment”, just accuse someone and presto they are guilty.
(Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her President Trump impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof.
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
This is another Democrat Party CON and political ploy to divide us.
I live most people DO NOT CARE what race one belongs to.
I meet someone I accept them as a respectable person,
until by their own character or actions prove different.
It must be racist to acknowledged that:
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a) Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders and 55% of all robberies in the U.S. Every year.
But if one is cautious around black males they are accused and found guilty of “racism”,
but only by Democrats.
Don’t believe or support the dishonorable, dishonest, destructive Democrat Party or their Fake News/propaganda outlets. THEY LIE.
It’s not racism that is a serious threat, it is the Democratic Party along with its militant arm, BLM and Antifa that is a serious threat.
Absolutely right.
This race baiting Democrat Party of finger pointers and skin division needs to look only to themselves in the very racism they foment in America to attack White American culture and purity as evil, every bit as worse than anything ever created by the past dark side of White America. They seek to justify their own cultural failures by Judging and condemning the white race on the basis of envy and skin color, rather than the basis of progress and accomplishment, and in so doing, their faux claimed progressivism just regresses America’s soul and spirit back to the jungle warfare’s of the survival of the most deceptive and evil, where their intolerable attempts at power politics would now reign over compromise, tolerance, workable moral pursuits, and lifestyles that lead to lives of rising excellence. It is their own proffered racism and refusal to discriminate between successful and unsuccessful, legal and illegal attempts at life pursuits, which leads to a more serious threat to society than any pandemic. If the Angel of COVID death passes over your community, it is not because of Liberal blood of the social sheep and lambs spilled on to the streets and doorposts in Democrat run communities of released criminal passions. It is because Donald J Trump and his administration and party of accomplishment painted your doorsteps in Early vaccines which have nothing to do with skin color.
“Director of the CDC and Peabody native Dr. Rochelle Walensky” are you going to have Thanksgiving Dinner with Dr. Birx?????? Maybe Dr. Birx can give you a scarf with the word “racist” on it, right WaIensky? Then when you look in the mirror, you will know what a “racist” looks like, Walensky!!!!! I think we should close down the obviously racist CDC and Dr. Fauci’s racist National Institute of Allergies and Infectious diseases. With the CDC closed down and Fauci’s NIAID closed down, we can put these clowns on trial for being “racist” against the law abiding American people. It is amazing and frightening how many incompetent Airheads / communists, we have running our government. How did fascists / stupid fools like this ever become Doctors?
Maybe we shouldn’t sound more unhinged than Walensky and Biden. What does Thanksgiving dinner (in April?) have to do with this and racist scarves?
We are in serious trouble just as we knew we were going to be if Biden won. Some of the people I admire most in conservative circles are emphasizing taking back the local and state governments that we have let slide into Democrat hands. In order to do that we need to show more common sense than the radical left is showing.
The CDC should not have anything to do with racism. I would hope the courts would know that but we have an evenly split court, at best, no matter what the Republicans say. Roberts is firmly on the left and the Colorado judge is on the left about half the time. No one knows what Barrett will do yet. She hasn’t voted on many cases because she wasn’t on the court when they were heard. But she did go left on the election cases so things are not looking good for America.