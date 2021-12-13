Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.

“After 18 years — this is my final FOX News Sunday,” said the 74-year-old son of late 60 Minutes icon Mike Wallace.

“It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at FOX promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise,” he added. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”

Chris Wallace announces he's leaving Fox News Sunday. "But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new; to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure. And I hope you'll check it out." pic.twitter.com/X60xE47HDx — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 12, 2021

More: Wallace is done – now. He had come to close of his four-year contract; he will be replaced on rotating basis by prominent former colleagues including Bret Baier, John Roberts, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Neil Cavuto, Dana Perino & Bill Hemmer. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 12, 2021

Wallace covered five presidential elections and interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, as well as world leaders such as France’s Emanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

“The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave FOX,” Wallace told his viewers Sunday. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.”

The network said his show will continue and will be hosted by rotating news anchors until a permanent anchor is announced.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” FOX News Media said in a statement. “The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”

Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.