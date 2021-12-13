Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.
“After 18 years — this is my final FOX News Sunday,” said the 74-year-old son of late 60 Minutes icon Mike Wallace.
“It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at FOX promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise,” he added. “I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride.”
Chris Wallace announces he's leaving Fox News Sunday. "But after 18 years, I have decided to leave Fox. I want to try something new; to go beyond politics to all the things I'm interested in. I'm ready for a new adventure. And I hope you'll check it out." pic.twitter.com/X60xE47HDx
— Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 12, 2021
More: Wallace is done – now. He had come to close of his four-year contract; he will be replaced on rotating basis by prominent former colleagues including Bret Baier, John Roberts, Shannon Bream, Martha MacCallum, Neil Cavuto, Dana Perino & Bill Hemmer.
— David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 12, 2021
Wallace covered five presidential elections and interviewed every president since George H.W. Bush, as well as world leaders such as France’s Emanuel Macron and Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
“The fact you’ve chosen to spend this hour with us is something I cherish. But after 18 years, I have decided to leave FOX,” Wallace told his viewers Sunday. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out.”
The network said his show will continue and will be hosted by rotating news anchors until a permanent anchor is announced.
“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years,” FOX News Media said in a statement. “The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named.”
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“FOX promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise,” ,,,,,,,,,good luck with prevaricating CNN keeping any promises to honor anything that stands in the way of social mind manipulation. At 74 Wallace’s mind must be getting as decrepit as Joe’s aging brain to think otherwise. Like Liz gathering with the Democrat Vultures, Chris will soon feel like just one of the flock, where he apparently belonged all along where lying perverted guys like Cuomo and Lemon are let loose upon the American brain to pave the way for secular socialist conquest by indoctrinating people they not only no longer need God, but are gods unto themselves. If he thinks he can get away with “My way or the Highway” and come out clean at CNN, then he probably still believes in Rudolph the red nosed reindeer and the communist red light on his nose that lit his paths to give away more free stuff, and there’s no hot pot of boiling oil waiting for Santa down the American chimneys when they act like the Big Bad wolf.
CRRIS WAllace s where his heart has always been, With the democrat party
He is going where he BELONGS..
GOOD!
good riddens to bad rubbish.
now he can say he is at home.
There’s several OTHERS he needs to take with him!
It’s like a Christmas gift.
Thank you, Santa!
Bittersweet. It may be good that he is leaving Fox—but to go to CNN? I wouldn’t consider that a positive career move.
Ever since his disastrous moderating attempt with Trump and Biden I’ve been over him. Never liked his voice either. Have fun at the sinking ship at CNN.
I could never watch this man. I am embarrassed somewhat because my choice stems from his father, when he said he would let American soldiers die even if he could save them, in order to get his story. I guess I figured most all media types were so wrapped up in hate for the common American they thought of themselves as above it all. I have always thought there were those who did and those who couldn’t those who couldn’t either taught or wrote about it. Few reporters did what Stanley did. Mike wallace didn’t. But having read some pieces Chris wrote I can only say this move will increase the collective average intelligence of both FOX and CNN.
Thank Goodness!!!!!
cnn has screwed up so badly that their decisions are now based on desperation and their 70% reduction in viewership will never be brought back to the pre-brandon era. chris wallace has the same chance of upping cnn’s rating as I have of filling in the Grand Canyon before Trump gets back in the White House.
Chris should be working for the Clinton News Network, that is where he belongs. Now all 8 of the CNN viewers can watch him. 🙂
I haven’t seen this anywhere but I would bet that Fox declined to renew his contract. It doesn’t make sense that he would voluntarily leave a big audience for the handful that will see him on CNN.
Anyway, he’s gone. He’s not going to leave, he’s already gone. he-he 🙂
Well, good for Chris!
NOW he can “come out of the closet” and let his Liberalism show!
HE’s had it on display a good 5 years now.
Home at last! Thank you Lord! Merry Christmas to all!