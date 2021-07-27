NEW YORK — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.

That’s according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data. The nation’s top health agency is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.

In May, the CDC further eased its guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

However, the coronavirus has surged in many states, fueled by the delta variant, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. In recent weeks, a number of cities and towns have restored indoor masking rules.

For much of the pandemic, the CDC advised Americans to wear masks outdoors if they were within 6 feet of one another. In April, as vaccinations increased and cases decreased, the agency eased its guidelines on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to cover their faces unless they were in a big crowds of strangers.

— By AP Medical Writer Mike Stobbe

