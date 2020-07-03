Terry Crews is taking some heat over remarks made regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.
The “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star, 51, tweeted Tuesday, “If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology. We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter.”
The post, which has been retweeted more than 40,000 times and liked more than 129,000 times, didn’t go over particularly well.
Bernice King, the youngest daughter of the late Martin Luther King Jr., was one of many to speak out against Crews’ words.
“We’re so far from that bridge, Terry,” King said, saying that the Black Lives Matter movement is “in part, a rallying cry and a protest slogan to galvanize people into doing the justice work needed to derail the deaths, dehumanization and destruction of black lives that racism causes.
“Justice,” she continued, “is not a competition.”
Crews eventually responded to King in the late afternoon, writing, “You are right, @BerniceKing. I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity. #blacklivesmatter.”
Others who took issue with Crews’ words included “Difficult Women” author Roxane Gay and Michael Harriot, a senior writer at The Root.
“Is Terry Crews under contract with NBC to be actively ignorant and anti-black or does he do that for free?” Gay tweeted.
“Say what you will about @terry crews but you have to admire his dedication to centering whiteness,” quipped Harriot. “Ok… Maybe you don’t HAVE TO.”
