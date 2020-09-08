COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) The boy who was suspended for five days for handling his toy gun on-camera during a Zoom school session said he was “super scared” when two sheriff’s deputies came to his house to investigate.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t know if they were going to bust down the door,” said Isaiah Elliott, 12. “My heart was beating super fast.”
Elliott was suspended from Grand Mountain School near Colorado Springs after the incident on Aug. 27.
“I’m a good kid. I have a hard time trying to stay focused,” he said.
His parents told the FOX31 Problem Solvers Elliott has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
“I didn’t mean to put it (the “Zombie Hunter” toy gun) across the camera or anything. I just wanted to move it across the couch,” said Elliott, who explained that he followed the teacher’s instructions when she asked him to put it away during class.
Igor Raykin, an education and civil rights attorney in the Denver area, said the discipline decisions in Elliott’s case and in another similar case in Jefferson County are examples of a pattern of over-criminalization in Colorado schools.
“When you’re a kid that young, that’s really intimidating, and that can rupture the trust that these kids and the parents have with the school district,” said Raykin. “There was no reason to call the police. There was no reason to suspend anyone. It was a complete overreaction. Good sense was out the window.”
The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to the school boards in both the Widefield District #3, where Elliott attends school, and in the JeffCo Public Schools district, where another boy, 11-year-old Maddox Blow, was suspended from Bell Middle School for handling his Airsoft gun during Zoom class, but no one responded to our messages as of the writing of this story.
“I understand the desire that school districts have for safety, but that has to be balanced out with good sense, and it’s obvious that no good sense was applied over here. In both situations, the schools clearly overreacted. They could have just contacted the parents and said, ‘Hey, just wanted to check. We saw something on video that’s a bit concerning. Could you tell us about what’s going on?'” said Raykin.
He recommended districts send a video message home to parents, reminding them that children should keep their toys out of sight during online learning sessions.
Julie Adams-Blow, Maddox’s mother, said she has had anxiety for several days after her son was disciplined.
“I don’t understand all of this,” she said. “What is he learning from this? He made a mistake and picked up a toy gun, and a phone call could have been made, and that’s that. That’s scary enough,” she said.
Adams-Blow said the school sent home a safety plan that includes restrictions on words her son can use, including “Airsoft” and “Nerf.” The safety plan also restricts school-related activities.
“He’s being treated like he did something wrong, really wrong,” said Adams-Blow, who wondered whether anyone at the school would reach out to her son to rebuild his trust.
“He made a mistake, and it was way overblown. And he missed out on a week of making friends and getting to know teachers in his first year of middle school. What are they going to do to mend that?”
Adams-Blow said she teaches second grade through Google Meet in another district and encourages the children in her class to show their toys to their classmates if they can be seen on camera.
“I see Barbies being picked up and Godzillas coming in the screen. I actually embrace that and have kids share their toys. That way it’s not a bad thing. It’s just we’re in a different place. We have to learn how to learn in this new environment,” she said. “We’re in our homes. Kids are in their bedrooms. They’re right next to their toy box. Kids fiddle and they don’t always pay attention to what’s being captured or filmed. That doesn’t mean that they’re a criminal or a threat. They’re just kids playing with toys and we really haven’t had these conversations about what is appropriate to have in your room.”
© Copyright © 2020 Local TV LLC, All rights reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
This is the tactics and mentality of hateful, control freak, Democrats.
Complete overreaction. Good sense was out the window, a 12 year old had a toy green gun at home.
“COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) The boy who was suspended for five days for handling his toy gun on-camera during a Zoom school session said he was “super scared” when two sheriff’s deputies came to his house to investigate.”
If the Democrats get their way the Democrat gestapo will confiscate all guns from all none Democrat party members.
If the Democrats win this 2020 Presidential elections, YOU WILL become servants of the socialist dictatorship government.
“Zero tolerance” policies in schools absolve the administration from having to make judgments for which they may be held accountable. Tough luck for the kid who was suspended for forgetting to remove the dull plastic knife from the package of plasticware he brought for his lunch, but at least the principal can’t be second-guessed!
Zero tolerance = zero common sense
While I agree this is excessive, if the school district had not responded and this had not been a toy, they would’ve been blasted for not having it investigated. They are truly in a no win situation. If he’d brought his toy gun to school, he’d have been suspended. Again, I think that is excessive.
However, virtual school is still school. If Barbies and Godzillas are brought to school, the students would be asked to put those toys in their backpacks and leave them at home. It’s school time, not play time. If students are virtually schooled, the parents need to be sure that the work area is clear of toys. Given the hysteria over guns, especially in a far left state like Colorado, I’m just surprised a child is allowed to play with a toy gun.
More proof we need to get our kids out of govt school and into homeschool or private school. The more we keep them away from this brainwashing the better.
This kid was in his own home and may do whatever his parents allow. If anything need come of this after his parents demand
his re-installment it is that parents everywhere block the view of their home from the prying eyes of the commie teachers.
Better yet Teach your kids at home and eradicate public indoctrination schools all together.
Time to cover the camera on your computer since they are also using it to spy on what’s in your house.
Time to get out of publik skool
This is STUPID!
First, even if the kid is “in class” (remote learning) – he is NOT AT SCHOOL – therefore he is NOT subject to the NAZI tactics and mandates of the School Rules!
I would LOVE this family to sue the School District over violating this kid’s 2nd Amendment RIGHTS (yes, even a TOY GUN is protected)!
IT is time is for US (rational/THINKING people) to form our OWN group: ANTICRAP!
Let’s see how the Liberal Democrat “leaders” think about US rioting in the streets, and burning down these Brain Washing institutions (liberal run schools)!
I suspect they will think that WE would need to be stopped immediately!
Damn Hypocrite Liberals!
Zero tolerance was a stupid idea from the beginning, it absolved anyone in authority from actually have to make what would be a common sense decision in instances just like this one. A half eaten pop tart that resembled a weapon, a hand held in the manner of a gun; give us a break!! Adults who came up with these rules for children who have no real concept of things because of their innocence must have had very traumatic childhoods and wish to inflict the same on all children, or have forgotten what it was like being a child themselves. They assume children reason like adults, thank heaven they don’t, therefore are subject to the same rules. The French ditty, “Ah vous dirai-je mamam” ( sung to ‘Twinkle, twinkle, little star’) sums it up. The child tells his mother that he feels tormented because his father wants him to think like an adult when all he cares about is the candy! Maybe it’s time to let the children have the candy a bit longer instead of burdening them with adult issue they will encounter soon enough.
The teacher should be fired… period. We do not this kind of behavior with our so-called teachers. To call the police over an obvious toy gun inside the kids’ own home while on a zoom call instead of the parents is inexcusable and the teacher should be punished.
Its called common sense…