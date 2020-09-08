The Washington Post is warning America that only a decisive win for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will prevent catastrophic violence and utter mayhem across the nation.
Appealing to the same scare tactics used to frighten the world to jump on board with environmental alarmists to battle so-called climate change, Georgetown University professor Rosa Brooks – cofounder of the Transition Integrity Project – and her leftwing activist group contemplated war games by laying out “the four most likely scenarios” for the 2020 Presidential Election results.
“President Trump has broken countless norms and ignored countless laws during his time in office, and … my colleagues and I at the Transition Integrity Project … realized that identifying the most serious risks to our democracy might be the best way to avert a November disaster,” Parks wrote in her WaPo column. “So we built a series of war games, sought out some of the most accomplished Republicans, Democrats, civil servants, media experts, pollsters and strategists around, and asked them to imagine what they’d do in a range of election and transition scenarios.”
Vote for Biden or prepare for trouble …
Parks shared the four results contemplated by her radical anti-Trump thinktank, including: 1) a narrow Biden win; 2) a big Biden win – with a decisive lead in both the electoral college and the popular vote; 3) a Trump win with an electoral college lead, but a large popular vote loss – as in 2016 and; 4) finally, a period of extended uncertainty as we saw in the 2000 election.”
Then a dire warning – resembling a threat – followed, indicating that a vote for Trump was inviting or asking for widespread trouble and pandemonium … if votes for the Republican incumbent results in a win for a second term.
“A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power,” the Georgetown scholar shared from her group’s synopsis. “Every other scenario we looked at involved street-level violence and political crisis.”
Consisting of far-left Democratic leaders, including former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta, former interim Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile and former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.), along with NeverTrumper Republicans such as former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Stelle and conservative commentator Bill Kristol, the Transition Integrity Project is giving every indication it is looking to scare voters away from the polls – or into casting a ballot for Biden out of fear.
A description of those predicting the violence and of those carrying it out was outlined by the conservative media.
“What do all these people have in common? They hate Trump, and they assume the worst about him,” The Western Journal explained. “The people engaging in violence right now are left-wingers like Black Lives Matter activists and members of Antifa.”
It was then implied that Trump is a militant dictator who will not leave the White House if he loses.
“The Washington Post painted a hypothetical in which Trump refuses to step down, citing his refusal to say whether he’ll honor the election results,” the Western Journal noted. “Instead of holing himself up in the White House as The Post suggested, however, Trump has simply said he may have to challenge the outcome legally.”
It was indicated that the liberal daily and fellow Democrats are guilty of transference – blaming someone else for something of which they are guilty.
“Bottom of FormTop of FormBottom of FormRemember the 2000 election? Al Gore conceded and then pulled back his concession to George W. Bush, and a legal battle ensued,” the Journal added. “Hillary Clinton has yet to accept the 2016 election results – consistently casting doubt on Trump’s win, [while] the Obama administration foisted Russiagate on the country.”
Mail-in ballots – an election the Democrats’ way …
Even more than the threatened violence, what has many Republicans fearful before the November election is the Democratic Party’s demanding of widespread mail-in ballots – a process that is flawed and best … and outright illegal and election-turning at worst.
In the face of Democratic leaders’ insistence that mail-in voting does not increase fraud, inaccuracy and botched or delayed outcomes, recent results were marred by the problematic process in both New Jersey and New York elections earlier this spring and summer.
While a complete redo of an election was ordered by the a judge due to the fraudulent mail-in ballots in New Jersey, more than one in five mail-in ballots were thrown out in New York City for the June state primary – and winners in three races were not declared by election officials until after they weeded out fraudulent ballots received by mail.
Even the far-left New York Times reported on the fiasco incurred by widespread mail-in voting, citing how election officials were “trading blame over the mishandling of tens of thousands of mail-in ballots.”
“Election officials in New York City widely distributed mail-in ballots for the primary on June 23, which featured dozens of hard-fought races,” the New York Times reported in its article titled, “Why the Botched N.Y.C. Primary Has Become the November Nightmare.” “The officials had hoped to make voting much easier, but they did not seem prepared for the response: more than 10 times the number of absentee ballots received in recent elections in the city.”
Reflecting Trump’s trepidations about automatically mailing out ballots to all registered voters on rolls – regardless of whether or not they are requested – U.S. Attorney General William Barr expressed concern that America has never administered the widespread use of mail-in ballots being pushed by Democrats – as the usual practice is to send out ballots to a limited number of absentee voters upon request.
“This is playing with fire,” Barr told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday. “We’re a very closely divided country here, and people have to have confidence in the results of the election and the legitimacy of the government, and people trying to change the rules to this methodology, which, as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion, is reckless and dangerous. Do you think that’s a way to run a vote?”
Flawed elections have been reported nationwide, including on the West Coast last year, when KNBC-TV reported that a lawsuit filed by the Election Integrity Project of the conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, spurred California to remove up to 1.5 million inactive voters from its rolls after it revealed that the number of individuals registered to vote in Los Angeles County represented 112% of all adults living in the county.
Besides California, fraudulently set up elections have been revealed from coast to coast – making adding additional non-requested mail-in ballots to the existing flawed voting system like pouring gas on the fire.
“Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton said at the time that there are 3.5 million more names on various county rolls across the nation than there are eligible voters,” the Western Journal noted. “Conservative commentator Deroy Murdock – using Judicial Watch data – calculated following the 2016 election that there were 462 counties across the U.S. in which voter registration exceeded 100% of the adult population.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
“The Washington Post is warning America that only a decisive win for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will prevent catastrophic violence and utter mayhem across the nation.”
And if this happens the national guard will be called in by President Trump, whether the Democrats like it or not, to restore law and order where the Democrats and their radical civil armies have destroyed.
Re-elect our President Donald Trump and vote FOR every Republican running for office.
Vote AGAINST every and ALL Democrats running for office EVERYWHERE!
The Democrat Party has become the most dangerous Enemy of the U.S.A., the Enemy from Within.
The Democrat Party does NOT work for the good of the citizens of the U.S..
The Democrat Party Only works for the good of the dishonorable, dishonest, destructive Democrat Party. 👿
Wellllllllll…. that sounds like a threat, Mr. Bezos. Tell me, what happens if I don’t knuckle under?
Whatever happens, I’m ready – just so you know.
I think we’re ALL ready.
Their threat only make me more angry. I am voting straight Republican on Nov 3rd.
Bring on your violence, protests and looting and watch Trump stop you COLD!
There are a lot more of US than there are of you!
That’s the part these conniving schemers–and unfortunately, a large swath of the “silent majority”– don’t seem to get. They are NOT the majority! Of course they and their complicit media attack dogs work very hard to CONVINCE US that they ARE not only the majority, but that “everybody thinks this way,” in hopes of inveigling enough of us to jump on their America-hating bandwagon to sweep them into power.
I pray EVERY DAY that the arrogant, conniving Demmunists will get their comeuppance in November, when an American MAJORITY, sick and TIRED of their games and stunts and ALL the violence, anarchy and CHAOS they have sown wherever they are in control–are SWEPT out of office in one gigantic electoral repudiating PURGE and their anti-American, anti-liberty ideas SOUNDLY discredited, once and for all! This toxic, America-hating Party and the TOXIC LOONS who inhabit it need to be cast on the ash heap of history, once and for all.
This is likely the MOST important election you will ever vote in–so PLEASE get out and VOTE, and VOTE to throw the conniving Demmunist SCUM out of our government, once and for all! Our liberties–and, indeed, our very LIVES–depend upon it!
They are not making a prediction or a warning, they are making a threat that comes directly from the center of the Democratic core controlled by the leftists. This is not about winning an election, it’s about taking over the country by any means necessary and bend it to the will of the socialist elites who think they can a system work that has failed whenever and wherever it was tried. Rank and file Democrats better wake up and smell the rotten stench of socialism/communism,/fascism/any other ism that seeks to dominate the lives, the property, the very souls of the people it CONQUERS!
“This is not about winning an election, it’s about taking over the country by any means necessary”
This has been the goal of the traitorous Democrat Party for decades “Rule or Ruin” Tinkerbell obama during his Rule did everything in his power to Ruin our country, economically, racially and morally. According to the Democrat Party’s plan “Crooked Hil-Liar-y” was supposed to take over, But we the people elected Donald Trump. “The Democrats saw Trump’s victory in 2016 as a sin for which Trump and his supporters must be punished.” We have all seen the insane hatred that the Congressional Democrats and the Democrat Party has for our President Donald Trump and his supporters. We have seen their false charges, Lies, Cons, Deceptions and their destructive division of our citizens. The Democrat Party’s goal is still “Rule and or Ruin.” 🙁 👿
Note that the Democrat Party has already ruined every City and State that they do rule. 🙁
Actually I agree with them. When President Trump wipes the floor with Bite-Me Biden’s butt I fully expect the Demonrats to go ballistic. But what the liberals don’t understand is that the civil war they seem to want so much isn’t going to go so well for them. There’s a lot more of us than them and we shoot straight!
Let them cr@p in their own sandboxes, and let them clean it up. The only way to get Democrat voters to run the Marxists out of town, is to make it too painful to keep them around.
P.S. Let us not overlook the irony of the “cofounder of the Transition Integrity Project” complaining about President Trump breaking countless “norms”…
The democrap controlled cities and states are already burning. If they try to move their tyranny to the rural States, they will have a British at Concord bridge experience.
Everything happening today is a warmup for November 4th. They know they are going to lose, and they want as much hate and violence as they can foment.
Wrong!
The violence will be far less widespread and for much shorter duration than the Liberal Progressives would like to believe.
Middle America is arming for the violence the folks at the WaPo are predicting and the lines are being drawn as we speak.
90% of Americans just want this crap to blow over so we can get back to our normal lives. If the ANTIFA/BLM/Batshit Crazy Crowd want to make that impossible then we have the solution and it aint pretty, but it will be quick.
More fear-mongering, so disgusting. They’ve made America paralyzed by COVID fears, now terrified of any vaccination while Trump is in office, Russia is putting bounties on our troops, can’t use Hydroxicholiquine, they’re even starting to bash using plasma, since Trump mentioned it had good results. WA-PO and other MSM are responsible for deaths.
This is nothing but EXTORTION! “Nice country you have there. Be a shame if something happened to it.”
Vote Democrat, or we will burn down your country? This is supposed be one of the major political parties of the United States, and they’re doing this BLATANT shakedown like a bunch of GOOMBAHS from “Goodfellas!”
The really sad thing IS, anybody with any sense KNOWS the violence will not stop if they are elected. If they get away with this BS, EVERY TIME they don’t get their little way, trot out Antifa and BLM to break a few heads and whip the peasants back into line. That is, if they haven’t established their SS and Gestapo yet, to ENFORCE their tyrannical rules!
They want to FORCE Americans to vote for the EVIL, Do Nothing, Lying, Fraud Loving, Democrat Party ? They want to FRIGHTEN us, into voting for this revolting Party ? I refuse to read ANYTHING published by this disgusting, Left Wing Newspaper , and for them to publish a “Warning” like that , means that they have stooped to the LOWEST level possible !