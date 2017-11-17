Would the flock be safer if the preacher’s packin’?

In the wake of the horrific massacre that recently took place at a Texas church, a pastor in Pennsylvania is considering arming himself at the pulpit.

Council Nedd II, an elected state constable in Pennsylvania, has a unique perspective. He carries a gun almost anywhere he goes, except for his other workplace: Church. In addition to serving as a constable, Nedd is also a church rector, an Anglican bishop, and a member of Project 21 (The National Leadership Network of Black Conservatives). And he tells OneNewsNow the recent massacre at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, has made him rethink his personal gun ban.

“The first time I started thinking seriously about it was after the guy shot the people at the prayer meeting at the church in South Carolina,” he shares. “There were several discussions going around the parish about it, but then after this most recent one, it sort of got me rethinking the whole thing.”

Nedd thinks the situation at Sutherland Springs would have been entirely different had the pastor been armed at the pulpit that day.

“I’m no superhero or anything, but I’d like to think that I would have been able to do something to at least stem the number of casualties and fatalities in that situation,” he says. “From the sound of it, everybody in that church was literally just a sitting duck to this guy who came in.”

Nedd laments the fact that the time when men honored sacred space is now in the past.

