Tulsi Gabbard fires back against Hillary’s Russia claims! Romney gives new interview to attack Trump

Hillary Clinton is involved in a bizarre beef with Democrat Tulsi Gabbard. Apparently, Clinton thinks Gabbard is a Russian agent. Mitt Romney once again goes after President Trump, and Robert Francis O’Rourke signals his support for National Period Day. All that and more on today’s show!

Tulsi Gabbard fired back at Hillary Clinton following Clinton’s bizarre claim that Gabbard is being groomed by the Russians to subvert the 2020 presidential election. Clinton’s comments have mystified other Democrats and the media. The leftwingers want to stick together, but even they don’t know what to think about all this.

Mitt Romney sat down with leftwing media outlet Axios for an in-depth, Trump-bashing interview. Once again Romney shows that he won’t skip any opportunity to attack the president. Plus, Beto shows he has no limits when it comes to pandering. Check out today’s show for all the details.

