For days, Joe Biden and his administration allowed a Chinese spy balloon to float across the country, gathering information and testing Biden’s resolve. The conclusion is clear. When it comes to China, Biden will cave every single time.

The Chinese spy balloon first crossed Alaska on January 28, and Biden did nothing. Instead, the spy balloon traveled across Montana to South Carolina. Biden finally had the balloon shot down over the ocean AFTER it had finished its spying.

Amid skyrocketing crime, Lori Lightfoot says businesses should be “cheerleaders” for Chicago. Plus, Pete Buttigieg says it’s hard to comprehend Biden’s accomplishments.

