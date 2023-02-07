For days, Joe Biden and his administration allowed a Chinese spy balloon to float across the country, gathering information and testing Biden’s resolve. The conclusion is clear. When it comes to China, Biden will cave every single time.
The Chinese spy balloon first crossed Alaska on January 28, and Biden did nothing. Instead, the spy balloon traveled across Montana to South Carolina. Biden finally had the balloon shot down over the ocean AFTER it had finished its spying.
Amid skyrocketing crime, Lori Lightfoot says businesses should be “cheerleaders” for Chicago. Plus, Pete Buttigieg says it’s hard to comprehend Biden’s accomplishments.
“Biden finally had the balloon shot down over the ocean AFTER it had finished its spying.”,,,,,,Chinese mission accomplished,,,,Biden money laundering Crime family just bubbling over and foaming at the mouth at the promised financial rewards to come, never to be mentioned in SOTU or press conferences again. Makes one believe that the plan all along was for Joe to get his 15 mins as President followed by 15 years of misery after what Socialist Puppet Kamala does when she replaces Joe as president in the first accomplished impeachment conviction, unless they really get lucky and Joe keels over from a heart attack or brain stroke in time to pathologically make her our first black female President. Do no be surprised that if the plan does not go as constructed, that Joe steps down a month before the next election just to bless us with another first, which makes American race relations come in last, just like when Obama got voted in for all the wrong reasons to buy the black vote.