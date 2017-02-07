The ACLU stands up for liberal rights

The American Civil Liberties Union is little more than a fundraising arm and mouthpiece for the DNC.
The national nonprofit organization is supposed to champion civil liberties for all — but a series of high-profile events that have played out over the past week have highlighted how that’s hardly the case.
When President Trump announced his sweeping executive order on immigration that paused travel from seven Muslim-majority countries and temporarily halted the nation’s refugee program, the ACLU didn’t waste a minute in strongly condemning his actions on social media and filing suit. Their public opposition to the order led to millions in donations aimed at fighting Trump tooth and nail.
But when thugs, anarchists and arsonists rioted at the University of California, Berkeley to prevent gay conservative Milo Yiannopoulos from speaking at their liberal campus, the ACLU was silent. Clearly the ACLU only believes in protecting free speech when non-conservatives are doing the talking.
So much for pro-diversity. Like many liberals, the ACLU pretends to be tolerant but blatantly practices intolerance toward anyone with differing viewpoints.
The ACLU didn’t denounce the violent protesters at Berkeley, who trampled the speaker’s right to free speech and caused nearly $100,000 in property damage.
When former vice presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine fanned the flames by telling his Democrat supporters to “fight in the streets” against Trump’s policies, it was once again crickets from the ACLU. But then again, he’s a card-carrying liberal, he gets a pass.
Then there were the riots at New York University Thursday night, where out-of-control protesters smashed windows and destroyed public property to keep Gavin McInnes, another conservative, from speaking at the college. And despite 11 arrests, the ACLU said nothing.
Why? Because the ACLU cherry-picks issues that support a liberal political narrative.
When a Trump campaign office in North Carolina was firebombed last fall, did the ACLU defend Republicans’ right to political speech? Did they denounce the “Kill Your Local Trump Supporter” graffiti that was spray-painted in Mission Hill last fall?
Nope, they looked the other way. But you can bet if a Syrian refugee’s rights are being violated, they’ll go ballistic.
The ACLU should change its name to the ACLUFS. American Civil Liberties Union — For Some.
Adriana Cohen is host of the “Adriana Cohen Show” airing Wednesdays at noon on Boston Herald Radio. Follow her on Twitter @AdrianaCohen16.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The ACLU stands up for liberal rights,
The ACLU has always been a communist group. They will take a case every few years that is actually pro-American to be able to claim that they fight for all. It is a sham to fool the masses. If they get any government funding, it should be cut off immediately and they should be fought tooth and nail at every step. They are a tool of evil.
The ACLU should be regarded as a subversive organization, a menace to US national security ….. all assets should be confiscated, its members publicly identified and condemned ….the organizing and managing staff – arrested and charged with an array of federal crimes .
And this is why the ACLU will NEVER be seen as a AMERICAN Civil anything. THEY are nothing but a bunch of ANTI-American Commies..
When former vice presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine fanned the flames by telling his Democrat supporters to “fight in the streets” against Trump’s policies
***arrest him for inciting riots and violence. Bring a law suit against him for damages***
I agree 100%. The only reason these idiots keep up this behavior is because normal Americans have just tolerated their behavior for so long. I think we need to start holding these nincompoops accountable for their actions.
He certainly needs to be PUBICLY arrested and charged with Inciting violence…
I think the ACLU should be declared as an anti-American criminal organization and disbanded.
Agrees. They pick and choose to defend only alt radical leftist extremist views.
Which is wh i feel ANY conservative who gets ignored by the ACLU should SUE THE ACLU for ‘willfully failing to even stand up to speak about my rights being stolen”. SUE them for Discrimination..
IMO its time THEY were the ones put on the defensive.
The Anti-Conservative Liberal Union.
ACLU has always stood for: Atheist Communist Lesbian Union. That explains fully why they defend who they defend and why they are always a pain in the a$$. My first meeting with an ACLU well over a half-century ago when I was a junior in high school. They opposed students having a prayer meeting each morning before school and a large group of students saying grace before meals, and tried to stop both, but lost.
From those losses then to many losses since then, I enjoy when the ACLU loses.
Aclu and Southern poverty law center, same cloth, both tax exempt
Tax exempt: That really torques me..!!
You can bet had they ONLY defended Conservative values and view points, they would have never gotten that Tax exempt status..
The ACLU appears to be a subversive organization…. a threat to public order and national security …..and should be dealt with accordingly by federal law enforcement ….The ACLU provokes conflict , serves no useful purpose to the legitimate US population and should be eliminated as a public enemy .
The supporters of the ACLU are anarchists .
Boca, I agree with you on this one. The ACLU has become nothing more than a radical left supporter of the DNC. It is indeed a public enemy!
I’ve written to and emailed the ACLU asking them why don’t consider the Second Amendment a right to be defended. Haven’t received an answer.
Don’t hold your breath on that one.
They’ve also refused to defend the free speech rights of people praying quietly outside abortion mills. They’re not interested in civil liberties, only in leftist causes.
Under their “logic”, a ban on terrorism from a predominantly Asian country would be prohibited, and from a predominantly black country would be prohibited. Any form of a “majority” this or that would be prohibited.
You’re all a bunch of out-of-work, can’t keep-a-job morons who don’t have anything better to do than post endless drivel. Support the ACLU because they support your right to be sub-par human beings.
Go troll somewhere else disqus blah blah.
The Koran tells the believers of its god and messenger Surah 9:5 ,” Fight and slay infidels wherever you find them…” This is what Muslims who are believers in the Koran, a worldview and not a race are supposed to do to people even Christian arabs who resist Islam, Surah 5:33 ” Their punishment is execution, crucifixion, cutting off hands and feet, or exile from the land.” If these are not hate crimes what is, ACLU Lawyers and Liberal Supreme Court Injustices?
Today school teachers are not allowed to lead students in the Lord’s Prayer, and The Ten Commandments are not our values because of ACLU rotters. In 1957 The Ten Commandments was The Box Office Champion. Today adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, so-called free speech pornographers, promiscuous sex, and abortion activists normalize morbid behaviors to innocent,impressionable school children, by Government and Supreme Court decree ,because of the so-called ACLU. Donald Trump and Mike Pence won the election and should appoint good Supreme Court Justices to drain this slimy so-called ACLU swamp.
Very true. ANY time they can get on their soap box to rant at schools when ANYTHING pro Christian is involved they take. BUT if its pro LGBTQ, Pro Islam, and so on.. There’s nothing but SILENCE from them.. AND the freedom from religion NUT JOBS!
Trump is our president and as such deserves the respect and consideration that office is entitled to. If he doesn’t however, keep his finger off the Twitter Button he’s going to tweet himself into oblivion.
The founder of the ACLU Rodger Baldwin was a hardcore member of the communist party USA. The ACLU has never protected our rights, their protection has always been the agenda of the far left and the Democrat party
Anybody affiliated with the ACLU are so screwed up they cannot drive a straight line. I worked on a case against them. The man in charge, Baldwin, ( I think ) or a relative, They were all card carrying communist and they used our CONSTITUTION like it was toilet paper and after a time I was removed from the investigation when I called one of their of their people apiece of red slime after I found out he was a Sargent in the USSR, para military group. We got into an verbal confrontation and I seriously whipped his commie ***. I was immediately sent to Ft.Bragg for a new assignment. (That is all I can say.)
To settle all concerns about the ACLU, I read on this lovely invention that it was originally formed as the American Communist Lawyers Union back round 1918/1919. (NOT fake news)
Not true. Its original name was National Civil Liberties Bureau. It never had Communist in its name although it did lean strongly in that direction.
ACLU is one of Geo Soros 250+ sponsored left wing op groups. Soros is spear heading the leftist movement in the USA and …. He is winning. Look at the mayhem he has created since the inauguration. Democrats are in league with Soros and Senator “NO” (Schumer) is a Soros puppet. Dark days ahead folks, be vocal and be strong liberty is at stake. Discover Soros’ leftists networks and people operating within the USA > http://www.discoverthenetworks.org/
So what do we need to do? How should we fight this?
Three months ago I would have agreed that Soros was winning. Not so sure now. The dark days ahead should be expected as the panicked parasites throw tantrums as they watch what was almost theirs slip further and further away from their grubby little fingers.
We must eradicate the aclu and the splc as they are both anti-American !
[So what do we need to do? How should we fight this?]
Arrest Soros and seize his funds!
So I should start sending emails to my Senators and Representatives and tell them we need to go after Soros and the ACLU?
Yes you should. SOROS first, then the ACLU after!
Most “liberal rights” aren’t really rights at all, but special privilege granted to special people by the government. The “natural” rights are things like life, pursuit of happiness, fair treatment by others and the law, etc, but liberals think they have a right to get stuff for free and FORCE others to provide it. They confuse the right to eat, for example with the right to be fed, the right to be healthy with the right to get free health care, the right to be educated with the right to be taught at public expense, etc. Some socialist countries make these things work, but at the expense of every one’s liberty.
It’s been about 20 years since I’ve seen the ACLU represent my rights / beliefs. What the fork are they doing? They no longer represent the ‘down-trodden’ in the USA.. they now represent the scum who want to destroy the very values of America.. and which once the ACLU USED to defend against. I’m not sure when / how the ACLU went so far off-course but I have zero respect for the ACLU today.
IM they have always been a liberal commie front. Never defending the rights of the MAJORITY of Americans, just the liberal special groups. Such as their defense of those who protested and SPAT at returning troops from vietnam, or those bra burning sessions on campuses against the war..
ACLU…let me guess. Does that stand for Awful Criminals Liars Union? If it doesn’t, It should!
With the immigration issue, the ACLU had to go to court to stop it. With the free speech issue in Berkeley and New York City, and the firebombing of the Trump campaign office, there was no court action to initiate. Those things were regrettable and wrong, but the article seems to be complaining that the ACLU didn’t speak out against them. The real beef would be if those things were something an action in court would prevent, and the ACLU didn’t do them. But they aren’t the sort of thing that required court action to prevent, they’re just wrong.
Thing is Dstrib. Illegal aliens, Immigrants awaiting asylum claims etc, don’t HAVE RIGHTS as defined by our Constitution. OUR CONSTITUTION says right in the preamble that “WE THE PEOPLE OF THE UNITED STATES”, meaning its meant only FOR US THE CITIZENS of the US.. NOT the entire frikken world..
dstreb There was legal action that could have been taken. At Berkeley a persons right of free speech was interfered with. Where is the lawsuit against those people that stopped him. Where is the lawsuit against Berkeley University for not providing adequate security so he could exercise his free speech. Where is the lawsuit against campus police for not enforcing the law against rioting etc. I could go on but I think most people get the point.
