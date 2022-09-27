It looks like the FBI is in for yet another scandal.
According to a new report from the LA Times, FBI agents busted into thousands of safety deposit boxes in California. After they rummaged through the private property of innocent people, it turns out they lied to a federal judge to get access to the boxes in the first place.
“The privacy invasion was vast when FBI agents drilled and pried their way into 1,400 safe-deposit boxes at the U.S. Private Vaults store in Beverly Hills. They rummaged through personal belongings of a jazz saxophone player, an interior designer, a retired doctor, a flooring contractor, two Century City lawyers and hundreds of others,” the LA Times reports.
— Read more from Katie Pavlich at Townhall.com
Feds misled judge who OK’d warrant for $86M safety deposit raid in Beverly Hills: report
The FBI and US Attorney’s Office misled a judge who issued a warrant for a controversial raid on a Beverly Hills safety deposit company that uncovered $86 million in cash and millions more other assets, according to a new report.
A senior FBI agent recently testified that central to the plan, and not disclosed to the judge, was the permanent confiscation of the contents of every box that contained at least $5,000 in cash or goods, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The alleged disclosure failure came out in FBI documents and agent depositions in a class-action lawsuit by box holders at U.S. Private Vaults, who say the 2021 raid violated their rights.
— Read more at the NY Post
Since the FBI has become the political police force (gestapo) of this treasonous, destructive, unethical, dishonest socialist Democrat Party. They won’t stop this invasion of our constitutional rights until this Democrat Party is destroyed and the leaders of the FBI are held accountable for their crimes.
Maybe the foolish Democrat Party supporters will wake up before we all become servants, slaves, subjects or wards of the Socialist Democrat Party’s dictatorship. There are examples of the Democrat Party’s objective everywhere!
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
MANY OF US already knew that the FBI lied, to get this warrant, just so they could RIFE THROUGH all those safety deposit boxes.
NOW TELL US what if any punishment is being LEVVIED AGAINST these corrupt thieves…
The FBI, of FIB as it should be called, has become an embarassment to the country, it’s beginning to sound like the secret police of Tsarist Russia, the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany and all the other ditatorships that have risen and fallen over the years. It isn’t only the secret dealings which have been going on in undermining elections but the blatant high profile raids which smack of political activism instead of good investigative procedures. Respect for the agency has dwindled into the area of it’s acting like another street thug or bully!
Which is why i keep saying, IF WE get back control, THE FBI needs to just get SCORCHED INTO oblivion.. Just tear it down to the bedrock, and THEN lets all, as a nation think “DO we really NEED to even worry about reconstituting them”?
And still, no one does anything to shut down the tyranny being set upon us all by the DOJ. What is wrong with the elected representatives we send to Washington? All we get from them is the cause of global warming, their hot air rhetoric.
They radied many, only to cover up the 3-4 Republican Trump supporters that they were really after to get dirt on.
Where is the GOP and what are they doing to stop this tyranny ? It’s easy enough to blame the radical left, BUT rumor has it there is supposed to be another political party who’s job it is to oppose this.
Come out from under your desks, stop crying and give us a reason to vote for you.
While I agree that there are too many RINOs willing to capitulate to the Left I also recognize that Democrats hold the power in both Houses of Congress and the White House.
Republicans do not control which bills are brought to the floor for a vote in either House or what is in those bills. Republicans are the minority. They do not set the agendas for Congress or the agenda of the executive branch.
America has a media that is sold out to the left and will not cover Republicans at all unless it is to cast them in a bad light so it is hard to get any traction with voters if they can’t hear the GOP’s side.
If any of this is to change then conservatives and independents must vote in numbers large enough to overcome whatever effort the Democrats make to steal each election. Personally, I don’t have much hope. Too many Americans pay no attention to what is going on and too many simply do not understand that the party that holds power by numbers runs the show.
Too many Americans want the parties to get along and compromise. There is no compromise with Democrats. There’s either fight or capitulation.
If we take back the House we can stop the spending. If we take back the Senate we can stop the radical judges and other radical appointments. But, we need the White House also to actually set the agenda.
SO because the GOP has no power, they are CLEAR of any wrong doing for NOT SPEAKING OUT against this??
No, you missed the point.
I hope you’re not counting on establishment Republicans to save us. Most are spineless. This is how the Republicans define victory… The Democrats try to move us 3 steps towards socialism, the Republicans put up a fight and hold them to 2 steps towards socialism. Then they pat themselves on the back for how they “stopped” the Democrats. We need a complete overhaul of Congress starting with term limits.
If I was to lie to a judge, it’s called perjury and you go to jail. And it’s looking g more and more like the FBI lied to the judge to go into Mar a largo , since they took trumps tax records ,medical records and passports. .
‘We, the people” need to take over both the house and senate and have enough “cajones” within the ranks of both to start investigations against the fbe, doj, speaker of the house, schiff, etc, etc for the abuse of power, and maybe many other illegal activities. Let no one be above the law whether still active or served (themselves) previously.
I don’t understand the current narrative that you can’t criticize the FBI. I’m sure most of the rank and file are good and honorable. However, corruption in the FBI leadership has been going on as long as I can remember. Look at how they investigated MLK or the “communists” in the US. You can probably find many more examples. As Americans it is our right to question any government agency. That’s one of many things that separate us from totalitarian regimes. The difference now is the FBI is going after Biden’s enemies so you can’t question their motives.