SF Mayor: ‘There’s More Feces … Than I’ve Ever Seen’

San Francisco Mayor London Breed, in her first one-on-one interview since taking office, said homeless advocacy groups that receive funding from the city need to better educate the homeless to “clean up after themselves.”
“I work hard to make sure your programs are funded for the purposes of trying to get these individuals help, and what I am asking you to do is work with your clients and ask them to at least have respect for the community — at least, clean up after themselves and show respect to one another and people in the neighborhood,” Breed told the Investigative Unit, referencing her conversations with nonprofit groups aimed at serving the homeless.
When pressed about whether her plan calls for harsher penalties against those who litter or defecate on city streets, Breed said “I didn’t express anything about a penalty.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at NBC.
#SanFrancisco Mayor @LondonBreed tours the reality of the city first hand on an afternoon stroll. The man in the video preps a needle as the mayor walks by. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/Ziq0JwS8wF
— Josue Kevin Duran (@josuekduran) July 13, 2018
San Francisco will continue to be an outdoor toilet until there are penalties for this disgusting behavior. The first fines should be levied against the SF mayor and SF city council for creating this mess in the first place.
Welcome to the world, Mayor.
Welcome to the world you created
The Mayor should have taken her walkabout before she ran for election. What did she have for a platform? Any politician I ever saw stood in front of the problems, and tell voters what they intended to do. That brings us to the voters. Did they turn a blind eye to a mounting problem? They must know about it now. What good do they think it’s going to do to tell these people to clean up after themselves without any consequences? In the first place Public Property is a misnomer, it is Taxpayers Property. In places like San Francisco the Taxpayers earn their income from their property being attractive to tourists. All that is being accomplished is creating more homeless people. This situation has to be corrected now. They have Alcatraz Island rotting away off shore. Tents can be set up easily there, they can have the island to themselves, and live in what they create, and also suffer their own consequences.
Hope she enjoys what her and her fellow libtards created!
The homeless come to SF because they know everything is free and they will not be held accountable for anything they do by their progressive hosts. Solution: come on, San Andreas!
We stopped yrs. ago going to San Francisco for anything. Our once favorite restaurant went clean which means some great food items deleted, higher prices and less food on the plate.
Sanctuary cities are criminal homes & another reason why we don’t go. We are against illegals as well as the illegal filthy sanctuary cities or not allowing ICE to do their job, and no more grants/funds of any kind. They are breaking laws right & left and think we will continue. No way. By the way, MANY residents and businesses have already left CA for better and safer climes. If Newsom wins the election (and probably will with illegal votes) then many more are leaving. No tax monies? How will they take care of their own homeless & illegals? Who knows how democrats can live with themselves hating the very country that gives us all the same rights & freedom as LEGITIMATE citizens but not for some other country’s & they don’t escape anything that has changed in Latin Amer. because I lived years in Mex. & all these people have allowed themselves to be overrun by their own corrupted people & did nothing. So they have lived under these regimes but want to be here to be leeches and criminals on a daily basis. You were supposed to apply for asylum once in Mexico. Not at the border.
>> Our once favorite restaurant went clean which means some great food items deleted, <<
Not being facetious or sarcastic, but I don't get the reference. Did you mean "went green"? If not, pease educate me, I don't like to make assumptions, and this might just be a usage I missed.
chrose You didn’t mention that the voters are as much to blame as those who get elected. This didn’t happen overnight so the voters have been voting in trash for a long time.
its like watching a modern version of land of the lost.
FrankC It would have to be against those in charge as the bums don’t care where they are. Have watched where there is a restaurant sitting right there and they go on the side of that same building and leave their mess.
I hope they aren’t picking up stray animals because of any mess they make!
So true frank. THE MORE YOU do nothing to punish law breaking, the MORE LAW BREAKING YOU will get.
I am frankly surprised that she went on record as recognizing the problem of feces everywhere. Yes, it’s obviously a problem, but since when have Libs been able to see the obvious?
I’m not deluding myself into thinking she can actually solve the problem or anything, since Libs aren’t capable of problem solving*, but this is a good positive first step. Baby steps, right?
* Unless the problem is too much truth, too good an economy, too much ethics among govt employees, too much professionalism, not enough screaming, riots, and public meltdowns, or too many healthy babies being born alive and unharmed to a loving couple composed of a man and a woman. If those are the problems, the Libs can certainly solve them.
Most long term homeless (long term is an important distinctiion) suffer from mental illness. I fairly confident that educating them about hygiene and asking them pretty please with sugar on top to clean up after themselves will not be effective. The long term homeless are not people just down on their luck. The ones just down on their luck do pick themselves up eventually.
I am not sure what to do about people who really aren’t able to take care of themselves and never will, but certainly starting some government program to ask them to be clean is just a waste of time and money.
As are all Democrat “help the poor” programs. They are all ill conceived, and improperly implemented. They consistently cause an increase in the problem they say it is going solve.
San Francisco and Los Angeles are Sanctuary toilets that empty out into the rest of California.
jimmyjack1, I meant to give you a 5 ‘⭐️‘ score but for whatever reason it became 4. Blame it on the Russians!
geoinsd It may be a waste of time and money but that is what democrats do best.
So if they are so mental, WHY NOT Keep them locked up, to where they CAN be taken care of, by trained professionals??
Quite right. “Homelessness” is a career field now just as much a “Terrorist” is. Both are waste byproducts of the process called civilization.
I think it might be a process called “DE-civilization.”
Lady, from what I’ve seen on the news and an in-depth feature or two you have bigger problems than crap on your streets, although I do think that is funny. SF’s attitude towards drugs doesn’t help the situation. I lived in Philly for 30+ years and didn’t see that kind of nonsense, although with Kinney as mayor the situation may have changed. OH, and both Philly and SF being “sanctuary cities” can’t be helping. Good Luck!
And this is what Mayor guillani knew.. You start hitting the small crimes hard, and soon the impact it has is it lessens the bIG crimes..
The world of liberalism and liberals, feces on the sidewalk. Hey liberal communists in Kalifornia, look what liberal policies have gotten you!
Dear Mayor London Breed, when a city has such mindless policies and leadership as does San Francisco, you have to learn to live with the self inflicted wounds!
You could not make this up. The San Francisco Mayor–London Breed, gets her pumps soiled with human feces and wants to the non-profits to educate the drug addicts and homeless to clean up after they defecate on the sidewalk? Leftism is a mental illness. London Breed is a leftist demented Democrat. Under her leadership and that of her leftist demented Democrat predecessors, they have run this once beautiful city into the sewer!
Perhaps we need to treat them, like many pet care givers recommend, you do with a puppy who poops on your carpet. RUB THEIR NOSES IN IT.
With money going in every direction (ie: hiring people to pickup hypodermic needles, etc.) is nothing short of counterproductive. Housing facilities with mandatory rehabilitation is a remedy with resolve for such a dire situation. The livelihoods of business owners working in one of the most expensive cities in the United States and having to ‘look the other way’ and accept such filth is appalling.
San Francisco must pass a Pooper Scooper Law for people, the new Mayor is complaining as are the dogs. A once beautiful City is only made ugly by his residence. Liberalism is poo poo and by practicing it you encourage the people to contribute, so stop complaining. You made your toilet now live in it.
Make SF an non-sanctuary city, and build outdoor toilets.
That was tried in Seattle a few years back. Only lasted about a year, turns out the outdoor toilets were fine places for hookers to ply their trade. That is when the junkies were not nodded out with a spike hanging out of their arm sprawled across the floor.
authorsue Got news for you a lot of them would poop right beside the outdoor toilets.
Didn’t SF already do that, with an outdoor urinal in one park?
I really don’t get what the problem is – this is just par-for-the-course in a City that has been run by Democrats. They all become sh##t holes after a while – it’s just they way it is.
Don’t forget Governor Jerry Brown! It is HIS fault, for creating the outdoor toilet in SF and Los Angeles! Sanctuary cities BECOME outdoor toilets, due to the influx of people from 3rd world countries (who seldom ever saw a toilet), and drug addicts (who just don’t care about anything except staying high). Disease will soon create more and more dead bodies to deal with. The Center for Disease Control has been very quiet about the spread of diseases that were once almost gone in America… being brought in by illegal immigrants. DISGUSTING, AND MUST BE STOPPED, EVEN IF THE FEDS HAVE TO SEND IN THE MILITARY! FIRST… GET RID OF THE ONES RESPONSIBLE!
>> who seldom ever saw a toilet <<
An excellent and often-overlooked (purposely? I don't think so. Out of ignorance of the real world? Probably.) point by liberals, who think with their heart, not their brain. Doesn't everyone have electricity and indoor plumbing? Everyone they know does.
[The Center for Disease Control has been very quiet about the spread of diseases that were once almost gone in America]
IT is very interesting, the CDC Is being rather stum on all of this.. I wonder, if the DNC have gotten THEM Infiltrated too, with their liberal insanity?
Newsflash—Young progressive Mayor of California city proposing a guaranteed income for all comers. Juan dela Cruz, write all your relatives and tell them to get started north. The new increased invasion is about to happen.
Virtually every bastion of the Democratic Party is a ********. Examples would be Detroit, New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles. Take a look at Maxine Water’s district. It looks like a war zone.
I may have dreamt this, but seems someone once said, “as CA goes, so goes America.” If true, that definitely should be thrown in the “toilet!” This “sanctuary state” has all but imploded. Bring’em on in Jerry, but let me guess they aren’t leaving their feces and needles on your front lawn? Invited any of those “illegal alien” types, having had their children “ripped from their arms,” over for din din at your digs, have you? The problem also illuminates the solution for CA; as with Socialism, electing whacko democrats, a.k.a. Progressive/Socialists, has PROVEN unsuccessful, as well as destructive, anywhere it has been tried! CA may actually be too far gone, and it will take more than a few Jerry Brown ‘replacements,’ with common sense people, to attempt any salvage of a once great state!!
And some people wonder, why i want the entireity of CA walled off..
When I was young our state had a half dozen “State hospitals” for those who could not take care of themselves. These were huge facilities with each being home to hundreds of people who for no fault of their own could not function in society. The type of housing and treatment varied based on how much and which type of care they needed. Yes there were older facilities as most were build decades before. But they did what they were meant to do.
Today those who cannot care for themselves are farmed out into private facilities at much higher costs and much lower security.
I believe that the Hobo is still alive and well. These are people who just prefer to be off the grid and as free of society as possible. They are not impaired in any way other than they do not like the company of people. Not everyone who WANTS to live on the road is nuts. But many that HAVE to are.
Well, I’m 81 years old, and remember very well the hobos of my youth; there is no comparison with today’s homeless, for the most part. Different breed of people, different class entirely.
While i am barely half your age, i too, remember hobos from the old days, and they were (from what i remember) MUCH MORE clean than this..
One thing for very sure without any doubt whatsoever is the Democrats and Liberals created this cesspool of filth!!! Now you Liberals can live in it!
It would be nice if we could force the liberals to pay all the costs that they are responsible for running up.
Obama, Brown, Breed, Pelosi, Feinstein. Need I say more?
Don’t forget Mad Maxine Waters, dayyndicateguy. SHE’s the Congressional representatives for WATTS–another California “garden spot.”
And don’t forget “Mad Max” Maxine Waters, the socialist deluxe U.S. Congresswoman who thinks we need more socialism.
I posted mine while YOUR post was stll “below the fold.” When I first saw yours, was confused why my post appeared under somebody else’s name. 😀 I guess great minds think alike!
What’s happened to California should be a lesson to America about far left politicians and their policies. It is what it is everywhere it’s tried.
Pity, too many other cities in the USA< seem to be going just as liberally insane as CA is.
I read the longer version of this article and many of the replies. Now I’m trying to figure out where all the people are who vote for these Democrat ninnies are. In about a hundred posts I didn’t see one who was with the Mayor. Some were really funny. I recommend them.
Congratulations, Dems–you’ve managed to “fundamentally transform” one of America’s most BEAUTIFUL cities into a Third World s*hole to rival Calcutta with your brain-dead ideology and mismanagement! And PS to the San Francisco mayor–if you’ve ever attended a Democrat political convention, then you’ve seen more “feces” than you think–they were there by the THOUSANDS. 😀
Ya got about 100,000 hungry sharks in that frigging bay, start feeding the worthless dope addicts to them, problem solved.
The city of San Francisco, like many of the other cities in California, is polluted by the ideological feces that Progressive politicians have dumped on its citizens. The stench emanating from sanctuary city policies, rising crime, an unfriendly business climate, excessive environmental regulations, and high taxes makes life in California increasingly unpleasant. Instead of focusing on simply cleaning up the mess created by California’s growing homeless population, Mayor London Breed and many of the state’s other Progressive mayors need to have the intellectual honesty to admit that their policies are the root cause of many of the state’s problems and start making the changes required to correct them. I won’t hold my breath.