Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the United States’ capitalist economy and made another argument against a capitalism in a recent tweet. She captioned a television screenshot with, “When late stage capitalism takes a selfie.”

But none of the mainstream media outlets reported on the congresswoman’s misleading tweet.

When late stage capitalism takes a selfie: pic.twitter.com/2OMI8JRz95 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 10, 2020

The image that the congresswoman used was from a segment of CNBC host Jim Cramer’s television show, in which a CNBC chyron said, “More than 16 [million] Americans have lost jobs in 3 weeks.” In the background, another CNBC image read, “The DOW’s best week since 1938.”

In her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez insinuated that capitalism was to blame for the sixteen million job losses that Americans have suffered in recent weeks and criticized the alleged hypocrisy that the stock market is thriving despite job losses. However, Ocasio-Cortez did not mention how the coronavirus outbreak led to the job losses and that stock markets tend to be volatile on any given day during crises. It is not solely capitalism’s fault that 16 million Americans lost their jobs, but the effects of the coronavirus outbreak and resulting lock-down orders by public officials.

Yet no mainstream media outlet covered or analyzed her tweet. Fox News, which typically reports on Ocasio-Cortez’s rhetoric, did not publish an article or analysis on it. The left-leaning outlets in the media, such as CNN and MSNBC, also failed to report on it.

It is the media’s job to point out misinformation such as Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet. Capitalism is not solely to blame for job losses; the coronavirus outbreak’s effects are to blame. Until the lock-down orders were issued, the economy was roaring. It was dishonest for Ocasio-Cortez to cherry-pick one image to criticize capitalism, which has benefited the United States as a whole. The media’s silence on her misleading tweet was disappointing and their silence contributed to further misinformation about the current state of the country’s economy.

Spencer Irvine graduated from Brigham Young University in International Relations and currently works as a staff writer for Accuracy in Media.