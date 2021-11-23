Two members of the Democratic Party ‘squad’ are touting their views in favor of abolishing federal prisons and quashing ‘excessive bail’ just a day after a convicted felon who was out on bail mowed down scores of people with his SUV in suburban Milwaukee, killing five.

House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez provoked rage on social media on Monday for demanding answers on ‘excessive bail’ that is imposed by prosecutors in New York City on Monday.

Meanwhile, fellow ‘squad’ member House Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the Democrat from Michigan, had trouble explaining her support for a law that would empty federal prisons within a period of 10 years.

The comments prompted harsh criticism on Twitter, where people accused the progressive lawmakers of being tone deaf to air their views while the community of Waukesha grieves the loss of life from Sunday’s tragedy.

More than 75% of individuals in custody haven't been convicted of a crime, and are confined in unsafe conditions simply because they cannot afford cash bail. Condemning thousands of individuals to languish in such environments as they await trial is unacceptable. — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 22, 2021

‘Squad’ Rep. Tlaib grilled over bill that would empty federal prisons in 10 years

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., revealed in a new interview, perhaps unwittingly, that she doesn’t necessarily support the details in a bill she endorsed last year that would abolish federal prisons over the course of 10 years, admitting that there are some people who legitimately belong behind bars.

During an interview Monday with Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, Tlaib was pressed on her support for the BREATHE Act, which calls for the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services to create a “roadmap for prison abolition,” including the “full decarceration of federal detention facilities within 10 years” and “a moratorium on all new federal prison, jail, immigrant and youth detention construction.”

This is quite an interview. Killing the Filibuster then this … https://t.co/gnsze33LKm — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 22, 2021

For those who think “Defund the Police” simply does not go far enough….. https://t.co/YNQHoAiHBx — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 22, 2021