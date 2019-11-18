Home » 13-Minute News Hour

Pelosi uses focus group to push Trump ‘bribery’! Do we need to ‘decolonize’ Thanksgiving?

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm November 18, 2019
4

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are now using the word “bribery,” because a focus group said it would play better with the audience. A new government report shows that over ten percent of DACA applicants have criminal records, and one university is teaching students how to “decolonize” Thanksgiving. All that and more on today’s show!

For weeks the Democrats were talking about a “quid pro quo” between President Trump and Ukraine. Now, that phrase has completely disappeared. The Democrats reached out to a focus group and learned that the word “bribery” plays better. So that’s what they are running with.

A new report from the government shows that over 10% of applicants to the DACA program have criminal records. Over 25,000 have violent criminal records. If we want to clean up the illegal immigration problem, how about if we start there?

A college in Pennsylvania is teaching students that they need to “decolonize” the Thanksgiving holiday. The school notes that images of “pilgrims and Indians” can be harmful to students.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Pelosi uses focus group to push Trump 'bribery'! Do we need to 'decolonize' Thanksgiving?
4 Comments

rockthistown
rockthistown
12:46 pm November 18, 2019 at 12:46 pm

“The Dems reached out to a focus group & learned that the word “bribery” plays better.”

A reasonable person would think Dems would have better things on which to spend their limited funds, but a reasonable person would be wrong about that. A reasonable person would also think facts matter, but again, a reasonable person would be wrong about that, too.

Lee Woeckener
Lee Woeckener
1:02 pm November 18, 2019 at 1:02 pm

FIRST
THANKSGIVING
THEN
CHRISTMAS
THEN
ALL !!! OTHER
HOLLIDAYS
THEN DICTATORSHIP
& THE COMUNEST SYMBOLS & FLAGS COME OUT
WELCOME TO
THE
DEMO RAT
COMUNEST DICTARORSHIP
A M E R I C A

Lee Woeckener
Lee Woeckener
1:05 pm November 18, 2019 at 1:05 pm

BRIBERY ???
What About All Of The Hit Contracts The DEMO RATS
Have Put Out On People & EXICUTED
BRIBERY
Ha
MURDER !!!!
Is Far Worst Of A Crime !!!!

Khemist
Khemist
1:15 pm November 18, 2019 at 1:15 pm

As I saw in a press release from the White House, they worded it perfectly: and I’ll paraphrase it:

Its not Trump on trial, it’s our Democracy (Republic) that is actually on trial.

This is an outrage! We need to ensure that any Dems being elected to office are capable of bipartisanship. Ever since the Clinton Regime, its been a policy of “scorched earth”, where the Dems have to be “winners take all”, and that has a lot to do with their criminal cabal. we need Term Limits, but first need to kick to the curb all the dinosaurs that have been milking the country dry their careers! (BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLES-AS IN RINOS THAT ARE COLLUDING WITH THE CRIMINALS)

