Ocasio-Cortez: Eat your ‘woke’ vegetables! ‘Big Tech’ bias EXPOSED in open letter from engineer

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm May 22, 2019
13

Are conservatives safe from “Big Tech?” One conservative’s account of what it’s like to work at one of the most powerful and most leftwing companies out there will shock you. Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gardening advice for us, and she says to avoid cauliflower, because it’s “too colonial.” What does that even mean? The owner of Gibson’s Bakery takes the stand in the case against Oberlin College.

Jim Carrey’s disgusting tweet is still up on Twitter, yet conservatives are getting banned all the time. What’s it like to be a conservative and work at a place like Facebook or Google or Twitter? Check out this “open letter” from a conservative who works at Google.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that cauliflower is too “colonial.” She says that so many people in her community “live off the land.” Uh… in New York City? Who’s living off the land??? Also, the trial continues for Gibson’s Bakery vs. Oberlin College. Will Oberlin pay the price for the leftwing views and actions? Check out today’s show for all the details.

13 Comments

Khemist
Khemist
1:14 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:14 pm

is AOC now a food racist? Rejecting foods by color ??

SMH

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:08 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Yup. And what’s the bet she next, claims those who like cauliflower are inherently racist..

bs sb
bs sb
1:23 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:23 pm

Wanna bet she really likes cucmbers!

FrankC
FrankC
1:33 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:33 pm

I think in her district, “land” is slang for “dumpster”. So “living off the land” is a longer, classier way to say “dumpster diving”.

    Elder John
    Elder John
    1:53 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    I thought it involved hunting rats and pigeons.

Rich Knoch
Rich Knoch
1:47 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:47 pm

It wasn’t till a week, or so, ago that occasional cortex realized that vegetables grew in soil, with sunshine and water added. It could be she still doesn’t know it take sunshine, or a close substitute.

Evidently, she thought vegetables grew on the (watered) grocery store shelves?

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=415827619242829

lmorgan3
lmorgan3
1:51 pm May 22, 2019 at 1:51 pm

You have to laugh when she comes up with these idiotic statements. What does this say about the people who voted for this gaffe machine? Apparently they need to eat WOKE vegetables!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:09 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    More like you have to scream at the top of your lungs, as to WHAT THE HELL has happened to this once great nation, where this level of idiocy is CELEBRATED..

SemperFiGuy
SemperFiGuy
2:24 pm May 22, 2019 at 2:24 pm

Cauliflower is too colonial:

Code language for white vegetables are privileged and should be avoided because they too closely align to white supremacy and white privilege. She’s a real trip.

MCELIE
MCELIE
2:38 pm May 22, 2019 at 2:38 pm

Well, AOC, ISN’T even close to being an AMERICAN! Been to NYC as a Truck Driver! Met lots of different people there. Believe me, they live STACKED on top of each other LIKE CORDS OF WOOD!! The only place I ACTUALLY SAW DIRT, was IN BUCKETS at the Nursey’s I delivered live plants to! Everything IS PAVEMENT and CEMENT. SIMPLETONS VOTE FOR SIMPLETONS! That’swho VOTED for the DUMBEST FEMALE on the Globe!

MCELIE
MCELIE
2:51 pm May 22, 2019 at 2:51 pm

I’m sorry for being graffic! BUT AOC and THE PEOPLE who voted for the likes of her MAKE me THROW UP!

    ltuser
    ltuser
    3:09 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Me too.

ewtheckman
ewtheckman
3:35 pm May 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm

As best I can figure out, AOC is complaining about suggestions about what to plant in community gardens. Every such guide I’ve seen bases those suggestions on what grows best in the particular region, such as cool and wet vs. hot and dry. (For example, palm trees and coffee plants don’t grow in my area.)

Different cultures often have different food preferences that are the result of the regions those cultures were formed in. That’s why “southwestern” cooking is so different from “southern (eastern)” cooking.

So it seems like AOC is complaining about cultural preferences being less important in gardening guides than environmental conditions!

Or at least, that’s what seems to make the most sense to me given the lack of context in her rambling. I could easily be wrong.

Leave a Reply