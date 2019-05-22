Ocasio-Cortez: Eat your ‘woke’ vegetables! ‘Big Tech’ bias EXPOSED in open letter from engineer

Are conservatives safe from “Big Tech?” One conservative’s account of what it’s like to work at one of the most powerful and most leftwing companies out there will shock you. Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gardening advice for us, and she says to avoid cauliflower, because it’s “too colonial.” What does that even mean? The owner of Gibson’s Bakery takes the stand in the case against Oberlin College.

Jim Carrey’s disgusting tweet is still up on Twitter, yet conservatives are getting banned all the time. What’s it like to be a conservative and work at a place like Facebook or Google or Twitter? Check out this “open letter” from a conservative who works at Google.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that cauliflower is too “colonial.” She says that so many people in her community “live off the land.” Uh… in New York City? Who’s living off the land??? Also, the trial continues for Gibson’s Bakery vs. Oberlin College. Will Oberlin pay the price for the leftwing views and actions? Check out today’s show for all the details.

