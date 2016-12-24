Obama speeds up influx of 'refugees' before Trump

President Barack Obama is speeding up the “refugee” resettlement process before he turns over the White House keys to his successor, President-elect Donald Trump – in an effort to boost the numbers so high that it is now projected that they will exceed his target of 110,000 for this fiscal year by nearly 600.

According to the Refugee Processing Center, the Obama administration has already welcomed 23,248 individuals to the United States as “refugees” through the first 11 weeks of the 2017 fiscal year – almost doubling the 13,786 who were accepted for the same period in 2016.

Obama’s goal is to bring in as many refugees into America as possible through a concerted effort – before Trump takes over the presidency – says WND News Editor Leo Hohmann, who recently published the book Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad.

“Get them here before Trump takes office on Jan. 20, because you don’t know exactly what Trump will do with regard to this controversial program,” Hohmann paraphrased what he interprets the Obama administration’s current mindset is on immigration. “The Left is in panic mode because this program has run on autopilot for 35 years, and now – for the first time – we have a president who has expressed an interest in taking a hard, critical look at how it is run and the effects it’s had on our cities, states and country.”

Hohmann is referring to the Refugee Admissions Program devised by the United States State Department, which lets Obama pretty much set the tone for how many individuals America takes in.

“This program does not need to be renewed each year; it has run on autopilot since Congress passed and President Jimmy Carter signed the Refugee Act of 1980,” WND reports. “However, the president has the authority to set an annual ceiling on the total number of refugees admitted, as well as to determine which nationalities and how many of each to let in.”

Trumping Obama’s plans

Conservative Review Senior Editor Daniel Horowitz points out that even though Obama is planning on bringing 110,000 refugees into America this fiscal year, Trump will be able to block the remaining 80,000 or so slated to arrive on U.S. soil after he takes over the reins from the lame duck president.

“To begin with, §212(f) of [the] Immigration and Nationality Act gives the president unilateral authority at will to shut down any form of immigration under any circumstance,” Horowitz informed in his recent column. “In particular, §207 delegated to the president full authority to set the number of refugees to be admitted in a given year. Thus, Trump can easily shut down refugee resettlement through executive action on day one of his administration.”

It is believed by Hohmann, as well, that the incoming president will curb the massive influx of refugees initiated by Obama.

“Trump could decide to put in place a complete moratorium on all refugee resettlement from Muslim-majority nations like Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Iraq, or he could significantly slow up the influx from these countries using what he calls ‘extreme vetting,’” Hohmann insisted, calling the Islamic nations the “big four” producers of Shariah-abiding Muslims, who have flooded into the U.S. for more than three decades.

Obama opening the floodgate …

The numbers speak for themselves. The Refugee Processing Center reports that 3,074 refugees have been accepted by the U.S. from Syria during the first 11 weeks of this fiscal year, which began on October 1 and ended December 17.

“These [figures] put [the U.S.] on track to welcome more than 14,500 Syrians by the end of the fiscal year,” WND’s Paul Bremmer figured out. “Meanwhile, at this point in FY 2016, the U.S. had only admitted 674 Syrian refugees on its way to admitting 12,587 for the whole year. And more than 97 percent of the Syrian refugees admitted so far this fiscal year are Muslims – as were more than 99 percent of Syrians admitted last year.”

It is argued that the exact opposite of the “extreme vetting” of Syrians has been administered by the U.S. since Obama took office in 2008.

“It’s gone from slack to even slacker,” Hohmann contended. “Back in the spring, Obama cut the screening period on Syrian refugees from 18-24 months down to three months by sending more screeners to the United Nations camps in Jordan and setting up a template that basically takes the refugees’ story of who they are and runs a search of social media and government databases to see if they can refute that story. Since there is little to no law enforcement data available on people who claim to be Syrians and false passports are easily purchased on the black market, we have no idea who these people are coming to our country as so-called Syrian refugees.”

Somali secret

With the Syrian civil war taking front stage in world news for some time, the massive number of refugees from Somalia – one of the most lawless nations on the planet – evades the attention of most.

“While many Americans worry about the influx of Syrians, the U.S. has taken in even more refugees from Somalia this year,” Bremmer stressed. “Through the first 11 weeks of FY 2017, the U.S. resettled 3,269 Somali refugees. At this rate, the country would absorb more than 15,550 by fiscal year’s end. At this point in FY 2016, the U.S. had only admitted 1,721 Somali refugees on its way to taking in 9,020 for the year. More than 99.9 percent of the Somalis admitted this fiscal year are Muslims, as was the case in FY 2016, as well.”

With numerous Somalis – who have wreaked havoc in many Minnesota communities in particular – having already unleashed a number of terrorist attacks on American soil of late, Hohmann believes that refugees from this lawless African nation are more dangerous than those from Syria.

“There’s been no debate in Congress or the media asking the obvious questions: Why is America still taking thousands of refugees every year from Somalia more than 25 years after that country’s civil war broke out?” Hohmann pondered. “How many is too many, and why aren’t the Somalis doing a better job of assimilating? Dozens have gone off to fight for overseas terror organizations, while even more have been charged, tried and convicted here at home of providing material support to overseas terrorists.”

Despite the fact that the Somali government collapsed more than 20 years ago, the Obama administration has been bringing in refugees from the eastern African nation at a breakneck pace, says Horowitz.

“Think about this: We’ve brought in 3,000 Somalis in just two-and-a-half months,” Horowitz emphasized. “That is outpacing our typical 8,000-10,000 that we’ve unprecedentedly brought in almost every year for over two decades. Thousands more have come from other countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Clearly, Obama is trying to front-load refugee resettlement and set it in motion for the remainder of the fiscal year – even after he leaves office.”

The expert on immigration and legal matters is amazed that the Obama administration continues its push to bring more and more Somali refugees into Minnesota and Ohio – despite the fact that Minneapolis and Columbus have reported numerous terror recruitment problems inside of their communities dominated by relocated Somalis. He added that the “fundamental transformation” of America initiated by Obama has seen an inflated number of Somalis and Syrians infused into modestly to moderately populated cities – such as Erie, Pennsylvania, Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Erie, Pennsylvania.

“This is a clear violation of the refugee law,” Horowitz argued. “The statute directs the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to ‘insure that a refugee is not initially placed or resettled in an area highly impacted by the presence of refugees or comparable populations.’ When making this determination, the director of ORR is supposed to take into account, among other things, ‘the proportion of refugees and comparable entrants in the population in the area.’ [8 U.S.C. 1522].”

Refugees not alone in the Lone Star state

Hohmann notes that this fiscal year, Texas has admitted 2,217 refugees – more than any other state. This is consistent with the fact that is has been flooded with refugees for more than a decade.

“Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to pull his state out of the federal resettlement program, the refugees just keep coming,” he asserted. “Amarillo, Texas, has been particularly hard hit … It’s important to remember that the resettlement program has not been supported solely by Democrats, but also Chamber of Commerce Republicans who see it as yet another avenue for the importation of cheap foreign labor. We’ve seen many Republican governors, for instance, support the program enthusiastically. Governors like Nikki Haley in South Carolina, John Kasich in Ohio, Rick Snyder in Michigan – they’ve all been on board with the program.”

Voters fed up over the refugee problem in their communities may have helped Trump’s victory over Clinton last month.

“In fact, seven of the top 10 refugee-receiving states so far this year were ones that voted for Trump on Nov. 8 (Texas, Arizona, Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky),” Bremmer pointed out. “Only three of the top refugee destinations (California, New York and Washington) voted for Hillary Clinton.”

There is believed to be a political motivation to the influx of refugees in specific states – in order to transform them from red to blue …

“Of course, it would take a while with refugee numbers, but add in the illegals, et cetera, in those states and, yes, it is about turning the state,” Refugee Resettlement Watch blogger Ann Corcoran asserted. “Consider it the California model – it worked there!”

According to Hohmann, the refugee problem unleashed by the Democrats may very well be getting out of control – much like what is happening in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

“They are bringing the refugees in so fast right now that it’s difficult to find places to house them,” he revealed. “I’ve been hearing stories from my sources that some are being secretly housed in Muslim-owned hotels and being held there until openings can be found in local apartment complexes. Housing is always the key for this program. That’s why I often tell people to be wary of government-subsidized housing projects being built in your city because this is often a precursor to refugee resettlement, especially if you have a liberal mayor at the helm of your city.”

