The universal character trait among leftists is their consuming and blinding arrogance. Here we see it embodied in Kevin Vesey, a “reporter” for Long Island “News 12.”

Seemingly shocked at the hostility he receives when he arrives “on location” to cover a protest against the New York lockdown, Vesey proceeds to engage in the very conduct that generates so much anger among honest Americans.

Rather than inform viewers of what occurred at the event, he proceeded to make it all about himself, with his sanctimonious condemnation of the understandably unfriendly reaction of the crowd to a Fake News minion in their midst. Vesey was clearly uninterested their concerns, or the hardships they face.

From Long Island News 12

The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.–Kevin Vesey Long Island News 12

Unfazed by the cynicism that has resulted from his flagrant bias and that of his fellow leftist Fake News peddlers, Vesey later reasserted his self-professed “virtue,” thus proving that he has no intention of restoring integrity to the “news” media by reporting facts.

The fraud and deceit of the leftist agenda can only be maintained under a banner of more fraud and deceit. And it is here that the leftist Fake News media plays its part. This episode spotlights their complete lack of remorse when engaging in such behavior.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years.