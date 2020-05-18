The universal character trait among leftists is their consuming and blinding arrogance. Here we see it embodied in Kevin Vesey, a “reporter” for Long Island “News 12.”
Seemingly shocked at the hostility he receives when he arrives “on location” to cover a protest against the New York lockdown, Vesey proceeds to engage in the very conduct that generates so much anger among honest Americans.
Rather than inform viewers of what occurred at the event, he proceeded to make it all about himself, with his sanctimonious condemnation of the understandably unfriendly reaction of the crowd to a Fake News minion in their midst. Vesey was clearly uninterested their concerns, or the hardships they face.
The level of anger directed at the media from these protestors was alarming. As always, I will tell a fair and unbiased story today.–Kevin Vesey Long Island News 12
Unfazed by the cynicism that has resulted from his flagrant bias and that of his fellow leftist Fake News peddlers, Vesey later reasserted his self-professed “virtue,” thus proving that he has no intention of restoring integrity to the “news” media by reporting facts.
The fraud and deceit of the leftist agenda can only be maintained under a banner of more fraud and deceit. And it is here that the leftist Fake News media plays its part. This episode spotlights their complete lack of remorse when engaging in such behavior.
—
Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide for effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.
Communists are liars, so what does one expect from FAKE NEWS Kevin Vesey, an obedient serf for the communist Obama, who is Vesey’s “god”. In other words, Vesey worships the DEVIL.
Respect is earned. If I respect everyone equally, then it’s not true respect. It’s mere politeness. Trust is also earned. Break the trust and you become untrustworthy.
These Media “reporters” have earned contempt and loathing. There is nothing there to admire, respect, trust, or believe. Being caught off guard by the inevitable and highly foreseeable reaction by the people only means they’re stupid. They delude themselves into believing they can lie all day and have people trust/respect them. This is just them believing their own lies. But they’re wedded to the flawed concept and become confused. I believe my own lies, so why don’t they?
Anyone so stupid as to not foresee this reaction is in no place of moral superiority. Get off your high horse. You’re in no position to lecture me on what’s right or wrong, and certainly not prescient enough to tell me who’s going to end up on the “right side of history”.
I can tell you that. Everyone who lectures people about the right side of history will eventually end up on the wrong side of history. Fact. And here’s a taste of it.