Maxine Waters gets her wish: Antifa mob Attacks Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens

Two of Turning Point USA’s leaders were accosted by protesters they say were Antifa in Philadelphia Monday morning, according to videos posted to Twitter.
Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens tweeted a video saying she and Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder and president, were “ATTACKED” and protested while they were eating breakfast in Philadelphia, Penn.
This is an excerpt. Source of the story is the Conservative Review.
So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us
This is the face of the Democrats
Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018
To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force.
Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast.
Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
Is there a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed?
I certainly didn’t mean to impose on the white liberals.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018
Inconvenient Truth: Slavery still goes on in Africa today. America was among the first countries that abolished the trade.
The present state of Africa proves that blacks in America are among the luckiest in the world.
Disagree? Tell me which African country you want to live in.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 5, 2018
Join the discussion
What is done to Rabid animals that show signs of disease?
The Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization, should stand down before they are made to understand the term Street Justice.
So where’s the usual race baiters, screaming ‘hate crime’?? Oh yea, she’s a black republican, so it’s all ok she got attacked in these leftist’s mind.
These liberal protesters were chanting, “F*** the big government bourgeoisie.” A government bloated by Democrat liberals. If they get outright socialism, the government expands even more to control everything in their lives, especially their paychecks.
During this Maxine Water’s inspired protest, they were calling Black and Hispanic police officers “White Racists”.
They protest things that don’t make one bit of sense.
They are ignorant hateful Liberal Democrat Snowflakes, They only know and believe what their Liberal masters tell them.
They aren’t the brightest; they probably all think that they will be some of the very few who live well in a socialist/communist country.
Should they come within arms’ length of you, they are physically IN YOUR SPACE , and @ that point, the screaming fools would get a faceful of pepper spray, or if touched, a tazor
There’s times, i’d love to be a Mutant, X-men style.. So i could morph the ground these sicko-s are on, into quicksand, and LET THEM GET sucked underr..
These protestors are all Maxine Waters’ closest followers. This is a taste of what Americans would face if Maxine’s party, the radical liberal Democrat Party, gained control again.
If you are registered Democrat, or have voted Democrat, I implore you to switch parties.
Sue ol’ Maxine for provoking a hate crime!
Right after she made her comment she imo should have been arrested for INCITING violence.. We shouldn’t have waited till someone actually got attacked.
But now that someone has been attacked after she incited the attackers to violence, what do we hear? Crickets, of course.
@Candace Owens…
You are a bright & much needed beautiful light in these dangerous times
Always carry something to defend yourself.
Happy you nor companion harmed
I am a 66yr old lady who may appear an ex victim, but looks are deceiving
Waters should be thrown in prison for enticing a riot in order to overthrow the Government. She really is, a stupid ignorant beach. She’s not even qualified as being a useful idiot for the DemoRaTic Party.
You are right! She should be kicked OUT of Congress, placed under a gag order on ANY public, organizational speeches and if it continues, locked up for breaking the order. NO “interviews”, TV , etc., allowed. She deserves NO publicity in the future.
Inciting a riot to overthrow the US Government is treason. And unlike Obama, she can’t avoid that charge by showing that she isn’t a US citizen.
We need to make an example of her; it would either slow the monsters down, or they would be dropping like flies of apoplexy.
I consider the use of bullhorns and shouting that close to the ears to be assault.
Same here. iN fact, every time i hear the loudness of many of these protestors, i’d LOVE TO see someone say “Everyone of you is now guilty of assaulting our ears, as per the law.. If you don’t believe me, check out every state’s noise ordinances!”
It appears the Brown Shirts (Hitler) and the Black Shirts (Mussolini) Live on in the guise of Antifa….
Inciting violence against an identifiable person or group amounts to an assault. This vicious woman should be charged and made to face a court of law. Then she should be kicked out of Congress. Goodbye you screeching old turkey.
She certainly should face some justice. BUT as this was done in Philly, a liberal bastion imo. i fear nothing will happen to Maxine..
The only way she would ever see the inside of a courtroom is if she were charged somewhere other that the loony left coast, or Washington DC. Those places are so corrupted by the left wing loony democrat liberals that she is treated as a hero there. The only way to rid the country of the likes of that radical black ***** is to do to her as they do to rabid dogs, put them down.
Get used to Obama’s Progressive Fascist Democrat Party… I am convinced that they are willing [and maybe eager] to sacrifice one of their own in an effort to create increased chaos in this country. Needless to say, their Lapdog Media will then blame the Right.
Hence to me, why the media is COMPLICIT in all of this violence.
I guess that attacking someone for their political, freedom of thought, views now has to be a hate crime. And the “hater in chief” Maxie should be indicted for inciting violence. She is despicable and a communist in that they don’t allow freedom of beliefs either. Maxie is horrific but those who vote for her are pathetic, if this is who you want to represent and “lead” you then you deserve what you get. The outcome isn’t pretty!
Another proud #WalkAway moment brought to you by the Democratic Party.
Thank you, Auntie Maxine.
Antifa should be labeled a terrorist organization. They only come to cause violence. Why do they cover their faces? My friends Smith & Wesson can deal with these thugs…..
Since Antifa first hit the media’s attention, i’ve felt ANYONE dressing like that, should be arrested… PERIOD.
The report I saw said that this was done in front of a Marine recruiting office. Perhaps in future our military should be allowed to stop the attackers, at least when they are in front of a military office. The Marines have way more than Smith & Wesson!
Maxine Waters won’t be happy til she causes people to get killed.. She is extremely evil inciting violence… someone needs to corral her evil… she is filled with hateful evil… and lies, lies and more lies… Heaven help this country… people with brains need to get out there and vote EVERY darn DemocRAT they can out of office… they are trying their best to destroy this country, and ANYONE who cares about this country needs to stand together and vote Republican…
NEVER in my life have I seen so many lies and so much extreme hate spread across our country… The democRATS/liberals have become something EVIL and we don’t need this garbage in our government….
Waters, Pelosi, the phony Indian Princess, and their anti-America actions, are the prime example of just how liberalism is destroying this country. And the things these jackasses are railing against in this country are the exact things that have made them all rich while feeding at the capitalists trough.
Back in the sixties the Communist Party said that it intended to infiltrate and take over one of the major parties.
Guess which one it is?
Noise pollution! It’s all the left-nuts do these days.
The name antifa is the antithesis of the nature of the group. A good stadium air horn would give them an earfull. Carry one at all times, and use liberally.
I thought of the old WWII hand-held sirens – they were deafening! But the socialists would just get some of their own.
I’m afraid that pretty soon these Antifa protests will explode and lead to some pretty serious blood shed. Its been building towards that for quite some time and what is truly frightening is that police forces, depending on which jurisdiction one finds oneself in especially if you’re a conservative or supporter of President Trump, instead of protecting all citizens equally take their marching orders from libtard mayors who tell the police to stand down. The primary function of law enforcement is public safety and enforcement of the law. Additionally all law enforcement officers take an oath to uphold the law. If politicians are going to subvert the function of the police in the face of one of these violent Antifa outbursts then the blood of whoever gets hurt or killed should be on their hands and they should face the legal consequences of making the call to stand down. Plus one can already foresee that when one of these Antifa outbursts occurs that the media will twist all of the facts to protect these lawless miscreants and place all of the blame on the conservative or Trump supporter victims. Plus the media is complicit in stoking the fires and should also be held legally liable.