Maxine Waters gets her wish: Antifa mob Attacks Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens

Two of Turning Point USA’s leaders were accosted by protesters they say were Antifa in Philadelphia Monday morning, according to videos posted to Twitter.

Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens tweeted a video saying she and Charlie Kirk, the organization’s founder and president, were “ATTACKED” and protested while they were eating breakfast in Philadelphia, Penn.

This is an excerpt. Source of the story is the Conservative Review.

So @RealCandaceO & I were peacefully eating breakfast this morning. Within 20 mins ANTIFA mobilized a protest, started screaming at us, attacked us, & threatened death against us This is the face of the Democrats Conservatives aren’t safe – @RepMaxineWaters called for this https://t.co/fLG0j3BsQq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 6, 2018

To be clear: ANTIFA, an all-white fascist organization, just grew violent and attacked an all-black and Hispanic police force. Because I, a BLACK woman, was eating breakfast. Is this the civil rights era all over again? pic.twitter.com/piJfnopniW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

Is there a colored-only section for black police officers and black conservatives that I missed? I certainly didn’t mean to impose on the white liberals. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 6, 2018

Inconvenient Truth: Slavery still goes on in Africa today. America was among the first countries that abolished the trade.

The present state of Africa proves that blacks in America are among the luckiest in the world. Disagree? Tell me which African country you want to live in. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 5, 2018

You Might Like







VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 9.5/10 (4 votes cast)