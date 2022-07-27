Kamala Harris opened up a roundtable meeting Tuesday afternoon with disability advocates by announcing her name, sex, gender identity and what she was wearing.

‘I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,’ the vice president said at the top of the meeting.

The event was to mark the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

— Read more at the Daily Mail

——————————————-

Predictably, Twitter went wild.

“I’m the Democratic Party,

This is a blue dress, I’m seated in a brown chair, the carpet is red, the people are giggling, my pronouns are hee/haw, the recession isn’t real if I close my eyes,

and this November we will lose control of both houses of Congress in F#cking landslide!” https://t.co/NWBV9bmwbG — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 26, 2022

This is why the rest of the world laughs at us. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 26, 2022

When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 26, 2022

When did Kamala become a biologist? https://t.co/L8w4cqbD7U — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2022

But what is a woman? https://t.co/nN6aIgJ2pf — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 26, 2022

Democrats tried to defend her this way:

This is literally an accessibility thing for people who are low vision/blind. It’s a disability event. https://t.co/Km74ncs5nm — Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) July 26, 2022