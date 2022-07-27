Kamala Harris opened up a roundtable meeting Tuesday afternoon with disability advocates by announcing her name, sex, gender identity and what she was wearing.

‘I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,’ the vice president said at the top of the meeting.

The event was to mark the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

— Read more at the Daily Mail



Predictably, Twitter went wild.

Democrats tried to defend her this way:

