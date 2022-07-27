Kamala Harris opened up a roundtable meeting Tuesday afternoon with disability advocates by announcing her name, sex, gender identity and what she was wearing.
‘I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,’ the vice president said at the top of the meeting.
The event was to mark the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Predictably, Twitter went wild.
“I’m the Democratic Party,
This is a blue dress, I’m seated in a brown chair, the carpet is red, the people are giggling, my pronouns are hee/haw, the recession isn’t real if I close my eyes,
and this November we will lose control of both houses of Congress in F#cking landslide!” https://t.co/NWBV9bmwbG
— Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) July 26, 2022
This is why the rest of the world laughs at us.
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 26, 2022
When you use pronouns to introduce yourself, I’m assuming everything you have to say after is as idiotic as your introduction.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 26, 2022
When did Kamala become a biologist? https://t.co/L8w4cqbD7U
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 26, 2022
But what is a woman? https://t.co/nN6aIgJ2pf
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 26, 2022
Democrats tried to defend her this way:
This is literally an accessibility thing for people who are low vision/blind. It’s a disability event. https://t.co/Km74ncs5nm
— Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) July 26, 2022
In the sphere of Democrat reality and of gender fluidity was that her perception of herself for that particular day? That particular meeting? There is also no mention of what in her mind constitutes being a woman entails! Please elucidate, Madam Vice President!
Bingo, “Democrat reality and of gender fluidity”
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be
(not as they are) their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them.
Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
Notice how Democrats don’t say what they “think” about a topic.
Democrats say how they “feel” about a topic,
If a Democrat male “Feels” he is a woman, than to him he is a woman and the Democrat Party will force others to accept this male as a woman.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
I’m surprised she knows her gender, or what a pronoun is.
Kamal’s race, gender, sex and definitely the name she is wearing place her well in the midst of her fellow people of disability, having shown no ability to actually govern with any kind of measurable results. Actually, hanging out with a village of Lepers might make her shine out by comparison, but not too many others. She needs to drop the Pronouns and replace them with Pro-America.
When learning what a pronoun was, we kids were taught “Nouns are names of things you see, like boy, dog, girl and tree.” With blind Kamala’s teaching our kids by example the boy gets transgendered into the girl, while the dog chases the sane people up a tree. This groin grounded girl needs to just go away or take up pole dancing for pay to relieve her anxiety..
This is why the rest of the world laughs at us.
Yes, one of many reasons that the Biden admin has provided but just wait until his handlers convince him to announce his pronouns and see how hard the world laughs then.
Dear Lord, please put Kamala Harris in as President. She’s is just plain stupid, she is legitimately dumb. Her own party can’t stand her. The world needs to hear her everyday, and they most certainly need to hear her hyena cackling.
she is just another nail in americas coffin.
Everyone down on your knees and pray to the Lord Jesus Christ for his love and forgiveness because the signs of the end of this world are showing!
I’m seriously re-thinking my opinion that we need to get Biden out of the White House and deal with Kamala, instead.
God help us.