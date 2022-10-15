A conservative activist is hopeful Americans will soon see Capitol Hill Republicans dig into the growing evidence that elements of federal law enforcement were involved in an effort to advance the Trump/Russia collusion narrative.
UPDATE … The Associated Press reports that according to an FBI agent’s testimony on Thursday, Igor Danchenko — the Russian-born analyst who provided the bulk of the information for a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump — told an FBI agent he was shocked and dismayed that the speculative information he provided was portrayed as fact. (More details)
The trial of Igor Danchenko (pictured above) is in full swing. He is a former employee at the left-wing Brookings Institution who was the primary source for Christopher Steele’s infamous “Trump/Russia collusion dossier.” He has been charged with five counts of lying to the FBI.
But in a blockbuster revelation from Special Counsel John Durham, the court this week learned that the FBI offered Christopher Steele $1 million if he could actually prove any of the wild allegations in the dossier. But neither Steele nor Danchenko could.
Gary Bauer, chairman of the Campaign for Working Families, sees it as a “threat to the republic” when growing evidence indicates elements of federal law enforcement were involved in the effort.
“Now, I continue to believe these were rogue elements in the FBI and other places, but it’s wrong to think that it was only one or two people,” he cautions. “There are a lot of whistleblowers in the FBI and other places coming forward now to testify about what they’re seeing inside these agencies that we have trusted with great power.”
There needs to be accountability, says Bauer – and he’s hopeful that happens in the near future.
“We don’t see hearings about it [and] we don’t see other things happening because, quite frankly, the Left controls the House and Senate – and they won’t allow those hearings,” he explains. “So, in a few weeks when the election takes place, depending on the outcome, we may in fact in January of next year – in addition to cleaning up Joe Biden’s mess of the last two years – we might have an opportunity to have investigative hearings that get to the bottom of this corruption.”
In his End of Day report Wednesday, Bauer points out that instead of shutting down the investigation in January 2017 and exonerating then-President Donald Trump, the FBI actually put Danchenko on the government payroll.
A conservative political pundit is concerned that the criminal case stemming from the long investigation into the anti-Trump Steele Dossier could be the last hurrah for Special Counsel John Durham – and she contends she is not alone in that concern.
“A lot of people are speaking out,” says Sandy Rios, director of governmental affairs at American Family Association. “A lot of people who I know on the inside are saying they thought for a long time that [Durham] was going to come through – but this trial is kind of his last hurrah; and they don’t think he’s going to accomplish [much].”
Editor’s Note: The American Family Association is the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates AFN.net.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
FBI Kept The Trump/Russia Hoax Alive, Betrayed Public Trust
I continue to believe these were rogue elements in the FBI and other places, but it’s wrong to think that it was only one or two people,”
“We don’t see hearings about it [and] we don’t see other things happening because, quite frankly, the Democrat Left controls the House and Senate – and they won’t allow those hearings,”
When the Democrat Party looses control of Congress, I think we all will see how Corrupt, Treasonous, Dishonest and Destructive this Democrat Party is.
The Cons, lies, hypocrisy and treachery of the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party know no bounds.
Apparently our now corrupted FBI has been infiltrated and forced to blanket cover Democrat corruption ever since the days of the Clintons, maturing to full bloom under the Biden/Obama eras of “YOU CAN’T IGNORE THE OBVIOUS” 5th columnist coverups now being exposed. These people like Comey and our current FBI leadership actually took to heart their being called “The Untouchables” whose original name designation in the 1930s was that they were incorruptible, now morphed into the misguided concept that they can do whatever they wish to control political power for the Democrats, with no fear of being touched in a prosecution. These men need to be rooted out and touched by an American avenging Angel to the fullest most punishable state of the law, along with the politicians who did the corrupting starting at the very top of the political food chain and working down to the least of the worst.
If the Republicans take the House and the Senate, they will have more “worthless” committee hearings that will accomplish nothing, as no one will ever go to jail. These people in the FBI and the DOJ are traitors to our Country. “Christina” Wray will do his usual stonewalling before Congress and as usual nothing will be accomplished. Trump cut his own throat by appointing worthless “clown traitors” like Wray and leaving people like Rod Traitor Rosenstein at the DOJ. Does anyone trust Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by the RINO William Barr to do anything?????? Washington DC is a cesspool of corruption / traitors to our Country and no past Presidents including Trump, had the guts to clean the filth out of Washington DC!!!!!!!!