If Edwin Jackson were Malia Obama, borders would be closed

Once again, America is confronted with the headline horror of U.S. citizens being killed by an illegal — a previously deported illegal, to boot.
This time? It’s Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, 26, and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe, 54. Here we go again.
It’s tragic.
Tragic and senseless. Honestly, Congress needs a dramatic mindset shift, one that places them in the same situation being endured by U.S. citizens — one that tears down the gated community walls behind which they hide and feign concern for their fellow Americans and puts them right on the streets where illegals roam.
The guy who’s been arrested for drunkenly plowing his vehicle into Jackson and Monroe before fleeing the scene on foot is Manuel Orrego-Savala, a 37-year-old illegal who first entered the United States in 2004, and who was then convicted of driving under the influence in 2005, ordered removed from the country in 2006, deported to Guatemala in 2007 — and who then came back into the states, illegally, shortly after. In 2009, he was again deported.
On top of that: “Besides the two deportations and DUI conviction, Orrego-Savala has many other misdemeanor arrests and convictions in California and Indiana,” ABC News reported.
If Orrego-Savala hadn’t sneaked back into America, and allegedly committed this heinous act. both Jackson and Monroe would likely still be alive. There’s no way to spin that; it’s the blunt truth.
But politicians on Capitol Hill are still dickering and dithering with tightening borders, clamping down on illegal crossings, dealing with DACA — in other words, keeping American citizens safe from those who don’t legally belong in America.
President Donald Trump’s got it right, when he tweeted: “So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!”
But not just “Dems” — Republicans, too.
The borders under the previous administration were virtually non-existent, and for that, America still seems to be paying a price. Just ask the families of Jackson and Monroe.
The Republican-dominated Congress has a real chance to rectify this situation and pressure their amnesty-minded colleagues to either cave or explain to a grieving American people just why they won’t protect U.S. borders from illegals who seek to do harm. Yet it’s all talk, little action.
How many more innocent citizens must die before the GOP-led Congress takes advantage of a White House that is only all-too-willing to sign off on tough border controls?
It’s almost as if Republican members are simply trying to stall — to wait until this president is replaced by another who isn’t so tough on the borders, or until November elections bring a Democratic majority. Then? Well then they’ll have an easy excuse to sell to the American people on why they can’t clamp borders, one that goes like this: Sorry, citizens, we don’t have the majority any more. Already their excuse is they don’t have the 60-vote voice in the Senate.
But these excuses have worn thin. People are dying. People are being killed.
Fact is, congressional members should look at border control like this: Imagine your daughter brutally murdered by an illegal.
Imagine your son cut down in the prime of his life by a drunken man with several previous deportations, several past arrests and convictions.
Imagine, just imagine, if that killed person in the news right now wasn’t Jackson but, say, Malia Obama, the former president’s daughter.
Very likely border bills would come flying left and right, from both Democrats and Republicans, and at least one with tough crackdowns would sail through both sides of Congress.
Isn’t Jackson worth the same as Malia? Isn’t Monroe’s life as valuable as that of a congressman’s child?
The American people think so. The American people want to be treated as if their lives, their families, their futures count as much as those whose salaries they pay for political representation. And right now, with all the illegals running around killing and injuring people, and the tone of Capitol Hill a collective shoulder shrug, fact is, they don’t. Americans feel as if they’re being treated like second-class citizens with second-class priorities because, well, they are. And that’s a tragedy in and of itself.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
[sarky]And note the “deafening” chorus from BLM about it[/sarky]
You have to understand the hierarchy of victimhood for the left. And in this case illegals trump blacks ( and fyi, the environment. Illegals entering illegally across delicate desert environs…nothing to see here folks. Move along).
We don’t even need an article here. The headline says it all.
I’m not so sure when you are talking about Secular social parasitical liberals who eat their own young, and sacrifice anyone they consider as useful idiots to promote their secular socialist causes. Ask Stalin’s kids how well that worked out for them.
The Washington Times is right. The RINOS do not want a secure border anymore than the DemoRATS. Like I have stated in past columns, the American citizen comes last to the illegal aliens. What the stupid RINOS in Washington do not realize, is that when our Country becomes majority Latino, the RINO Party will be extinct and we will only have one party, the communist DemoRATS! We are becoming Venezuela.
“…What the stupid RINOS in Washington do not realize…” They know it perfectly well. When the time comes, they will “see the light” and become Democrats…
Many already have, and are the planted socialist moles is disguise, just like the ones planted inside the FBI and State Department. Others not so smart don’t even know they are being used like Marx’s useful idiots. When you stand for nothing you will fall for anything. Hardcore Democrats always put Party ahead of Government, Confused Rino’s just put themselves above country and Party to enrich themselves in establishment approved culture.
Where is the NAACP, Revs. Ike and Jackson, the BLM, and other groups. Isn’t the death of men at the hands of an illegal felon invader enough for them to go in front of TV cameras and protest the “catch and release” policies of Obama, or the open borders, or senseless death of a good black man admired by his teammates and friends and his driver? It seems that these people and groups are eerily silent…but I am NOT! Build the wall, export illegals!
We need to approach this from a different angle, that will have a greater chance of success than building a wall, or hunting down illegals. We need to attach and neutralize the very reason for them wanting to be here in the first place.
We need to pass a simple law: No medical, welfare or educational benefits for anyone not legally present in the United States. Period, and problem solved.
Also jail time (tax evasion) for those who employ illegals. It worked for Al Capone. No piddling fines – Jail.
EXACTLY!! BINGO!! HIT THE NAIL RIGHT ON THE HEAD!! Stop doling out all the freebies which aren’t free but courtesy of the US taxpaying citizens and you’ll see how quick they stop coming over here. Now trekking over is like hitting the lottery for most illegals because everything including the red carpet is rolled out to them. Would like to see if the US gov’t ever cross referenced its databases in all of the states and see how many of these illegals are collecting benefits in 2 or more states under different names. Bet its a whole lot cause I see them pulling out up to 9 or 10 of those EBT cards to pay for various things at the stores and you can see that they are different names on those cards. You would think the cashier would ask for ID but nope, God Forbid they might have to call the police on someone committing fraud!! They should be fingerprinted and those fingerprints should be cross checked amongst all of the states. We are being fleeced to the tune of billions of dollars per year and those who deserve to be taken care of namely Veterans and legal citizens who have paid into the system for years are being kicked to the curb, Absolutely pathetic!! And you have Nancy Pelosi doing a song and dance for 8 straight hours on behalf of illegal aliens?!? What’s wrong with this picture?!? She’s some kind of a sick joke or something in the water over there on the West coast?
If Edwin Jackson were Malia, could he use the girl’s bathroom?