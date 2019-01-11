Episode 3 – Acosta and the Russian Bot

President Trump visits the border while CNN’s Jim Acosta makes a nice pitch FOR a border wall. Starbucks is forced to install biohazard containers in some locations because of their “all inclusive” policy. And Tesla kills a robot… but was it the Russians who did it?

—

Welcome to the third episode of the 13-Minute News Hour. This show will contain a combination of news, culture, tech, and movies… all the things that interest me and hopefully interest you as well. (13-minute run time is approximate) 🙂

Please subscribe and encourage your friends to follow the show and check out GOPUSA for more great political stories.

–> Watch on YouTube

–> Listen on Podbean

–> Also available on Apple Podcasts

Please subscribe to the channel

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]