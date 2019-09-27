Dem. Schiff blatantly lies about Trump-Ukraine; ‘Feel Good’ story ruined by local media

The leading Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee began Thursday’s hearing by completely lying about the Ukraine phone call. The Democrat presidential candidates now have some good information against Joe Biden, but will they use it, and an awesome charity drive turns sour because of the media. All that and more on today’s show!

Democrat Adam Schiff wasted no time on Thursday in putting all pretense of fairness and truth in the trash pile. Schiff blatantly lied about the substance of the phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky during his opening statement of a House Intelligence Committee hearing. Luckily, Schiff was called on it by Republican Rep. Mike Turner.

Will Joe Biden face any political fallout from the Ukraine story? Also, a young man has raised a TON of money for a children’s hospital in Iowa just from waving a beer sign. Of course, the local newspaper had to ruin the entire story. Check out today’s show for all the details.

