CNN’s Don Lemon’s pathetic ‘apology’ to Trump supporters; Dems losing badly at impeachment

Bobby EberleBobby Eberle Posted On 12:00 pm January 29, 2020
CNN’s Don Lemon “apologizes” for his reaction to comments made against Trump supporters. President Trump announces a Middle East peace plan that includes a two-state solution, and the Democrats and the left are now trying to “Brett Kavanaugh” the Senate impeachment trial. All that and more on today’s show!

Not only did CNN’s Don Lemon and his guests mock Trump supporters as hillbilly idiots, Lemon’s apology later reflected the fact that those on the left just don’t get it. Trump supporters are fair game for the media and leftwinger hate mongers.

President Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan that has the support of the Israeli government and nations such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Mitt Romney continues his quest to be a thorn in President Trump’s side, and the media just love it!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Dido
12:41 pm January 29, 2020 at 12:41 pm

Don Lemon and his guests: Liberal hacks!

    1:33 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    AGAIN AND AGAIN the Left and the Dems. prove that liberalism is a MENTAL DISORDER!

Timothy Toroian
1:16 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:16 pm

The last face I saw like that was on the 10 Most Wanted list.

eatdawg
1:31 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm

I would debate that idiot on any subject of his choosing. I’m a Trump supporter and can’t wait to vote for him AGAIN. People who sit around and make fun of others laughing foolishly are themselves the fools.

speedle
1:31 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm

This screw up is coming from the man who is widely known as the “dumbest man on television”. I really don’t think this calls for an “apology” any more than one might expect an apology from a chicken who craps on the sidewalk. Consider the source and ignore.

Pacifino
1:31 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:31 pm

No I will not check out today’s show. My time would be better spent down at the river watching the fish swim by, rather than watching anything on cnn or msnbc.

geoinsd
1:34 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:34 pm

At most companies, an employee would be fired for insulting even one customer the way these fools did, let alone the few hundred (their small number of viewers, mostly at airports) that they insulted.

    AzRep
    2:35 pm January 29, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    Except the media, which hasn’t reported actual news in years. If it’s not in favor of the liberals it doesn’t play. Which goes right in line with “If it bleeds, it leads”…..

Gary Grimm
1:37 pm January 29, 2020 at 1:37 pm

I do not give a rat’s rear end about what Don Lemmon says, or Jimmy Kimmel or SNL or anyone else connected to the mainstream social media. What I care about right now is disposing of this rat nest of an impeachment in order to place more focus and attention on the on going achievements of President Donald J. Trump.

Bill Carithers
2:01 pm January 29, 2020 at 2:01 pm

Lemon how dare you make such a comment. . .If i had described you in a manner that is obvious to you then I would have been called racist . . .also the next time you put a bite of food in your mouth be happy we “Red Necks” exist or you would have to eat the stgupid comments provided by progressive liberals since they dont provide anything of value for the world !!!

alethia
2:10 pm January 29, 2020 at 2:10 pm

Don Lemon, Hillary Clinton, Strozk and Page et al. You would not be ridiculing Americans if it weren’t for jealousy. All you Socialists/Communists aka Democratic party have ever done is sell America to the highest bidder at the expense of hard working Americans, and then biting the hands that FEED your sorry selves.

Hillary wants to run and now wants to abolish the Electoral College, thereby not giving Americans in the rural and out of the way places a voice in the government they pay for as well. This is precisely why there is an Electoral College.

“Jealousy is the tribute Mediocrity pays to Genius.” God bless President Trump, a president for all of America.

