CNN’s Don Lemon’s pathetic ‘apology’ to Trump supporters; Dems losing badly at impeachment

CNN’s Don Lemon “apologizes” for his reaction to comments made against Trump supporters. President Trump announces a Middle East peace plan that includes a two-state solution, and the Democrats and the left are now trying to “Brett Kavanaugh” the Senate impeachment trial. All that and more on today’s show!

Not only did CNN’s Don Lemon and his guests mock Trump supporters as hillbilly idiots, Lemon’s apology later reflected the fact that those on the left just don’t get it. Trump supporters are fair game for the media and leftwinger hate mongers.

President Trump unveiled a Middle East peace plan that has the support of the Israeli government and nations such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Mitt Romney continues his quest to be a thorn in President Trump’s side, and the media just love it!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

