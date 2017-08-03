CALEXIT would be a truly golden idea

California could secede from the United States. Signatures are being hurriedly gathered for a 2018 ballot initiative that would begin the process of independence for the Golden State.
Awesome. Break a leg. I wholeheartedly endorse “#Calexit” and here’s why you should too.
About a third of the entire welfare population of the United States lives in California. Let’s make that the Independent Country of California’s problem, not ours.
An estimated 2,350,000 illegal immigrants (about the population of Connecticut) reside there too. In the new California they can all be legalized and won’t have to dwell “in the shadows.”
Taxes in the state are astronomical and yet the fleecing of the battered upper middle class has failed to keep roads and bridges from crumbling, or the K-12 schools from performing dismally. I’d look for an eastern wall to keep the remaining affluent within the borders.
When we shed California, we’ll be saying goodbye to state with the most murders per year.
We won’t miss anything about California. Do you know anybody whose favorite pizza is at California Pizza Kitchen?
Will you be jones-ing for Chicken of the Sea tuna or Panda Express?
There is nothing that Trader Joe’s can do that Market Basket cannot.
Once secession happens the California-based IHOP near you will truly be international.
Also, isn’t California set to fall into the sea? It’s basically perforated by a fault line — what a lemon.
Let’s face it, California is not a team player. They’ve culturally slept through the war on terror and are very open about “valor” not being an important virtue.
The big Calexit website reads, “The only reason terrorists might want to attack us is because we are part of the United States and are guilty by association. Not being a part of that country will make California a less likely target of retaliation by its enemies.”
Way to hold the line, boys.
California should go and take with it “El Nino,” whatever that is. Also take Lena Dunham, Susan Sarandon, Joss Whedon, driverless cars, trendy enemas, TED talks and earthquakes.
Sure, 49 states on the flag may seem uneven so let’s make it 48. It’s time for the California of the East to secede, as well. Instead of being a sanctuary state Massachusetts can be a sanctuary country.
Bonus: That’s 66 fewer electoral votes for the Democrats.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
We could keep all 50 stars, just kick out southern California.
Or separate it into 2.. the Big coastline cities, and Sacremento, and all the rest of the state. BUT IMO that would be too MUCH of a hassle to try and deal with.. So i say just border wall IT OFF and let the state go.. AND LAUGH at them when they do.. As that would also mean ALL our bases there shut down, NO more Border patrol/INS/Customs inspections at any of their ports, airports or other points of ingress..
7×7 =49. The flag would look just fine.
Get rid of California. Wonderful idea. They lose all those electoral votes, making it near-impossible for a liberal to win the White House. Plus they lose all those seats in the House. I wouldn’t mind losing a few more states like this.
Then once all the worthless blue states are gone, we fix things for real. Pay off the debt, outlaw abortion, repeal the 17th Amendment, make Islam illegal, all that good stuff. The USA excels while these former states dwindle into obscurity.
When they want back in, we have several conditions first. Cali won’t be allowed back in if it’s still in its current shape. You need to fix your stupid first or no deal. What do they actually have to offer the USA? Not much. Hollywood is a cesspool. Silicon Valley is about all they got going.
I am very against CALEXIT. In December I was forced to move from Oregon back to California. I hate the politics here and especially that everyone here thinks you are a liberal. I am very conservative. I am against just about everything California stands for but there are many conservatives who still live here. The problem is we are so outnumbered that our voice is lost. It was the same when I lived in Oregon. Southern Oregon is quite conservative but the vast majority of the population is in Portland. It is my hope that they number of signatures will not the required amount to even get on the ballot. And as for the “kick out Southern California”, that would mean you would keep the most liberal of all San Francisco area in the States! A very stupid idea.
Just a strip from Orange county to the Golden gate bridge no more than 11 miles from salt water and the rest on Ca is republican.
Darby, not according to the county statistical voting maps, put out after the election. In fact, if that were true, WHY is the people’s republick of californification in such a mess? I keep hearing, “They don’t listen to us” from the limp losers in the PRC, but NO ACTION, zip, zilch, nadda!!! Nope, every swinging di#k in the PRC LOVES what they got, or let ’em show/prove otherwise…
Any attempt though, to separate it in two pieces though, will have massive issues.. With as open as the area is, there’s no real way to control who goes where.. So you won’t be able to restrict who comes and goes FROM the no longer part of the US portion of former CA..
I want to see what happens when they start picking up their own tab for the money they piss away. Comrade Sanders would be proud of their tax rate but, won’t move there because of the 90%+ tax rate they will need. I would also like to see all those Hollywood types will do when they have to cover those who won’t work.I think there will be about three people left there.
In the first place, California of the East would be that other commie state – New York, although Mass comes a close second to NY.
Regardless, don’t chastise all Californians because of the useless areas of Los Angeles and San Francisco.
And my final thought is that if California can secede from the union, then certain counties in California should be able to secede from California. And I’m for seceding from California.
Completely agree with seceding from California. To avoid the San Francisco and Los Angeles problems, create boundaries identical to the Eastern and Southern Federal Judicial Districts of California. Most of the counties in those areas actually voted for Trump over Clinton, notwithstanding the coastal elite vote.
Which is why if CA does wanna exit, i say FINE BUT we won’t accept anyone wanting to flee that can’t PROVE a history of voting Conservative.. SO ALL those holly weird elites can’t leave!
It would be easy enough to let them pick up their own tab if we reduced the Federal Government to the functions explicitly described for it in The Constitution of The United States. Doing so would also show which states or municipalities are being run in a sane manner, and which are not.
160 years ago a bunch of Democrats tried to rip away a major portion of our union in the name of the form of slavery that was popular then. Now they are trying to do the same thing now and more or less for the same reasons. Non-English speaking immigrants make good slaves, especially illegals who are afraid to speak up and get noticed/deported. Elite Californians are addicted to the services their slaves provide. It took the spilling of vast amounts of American blood to keep this union together in the past and I’m sure the pattern could be repeated again if CA tried that asinine trick. E Pluribus Unum! Death to slavery! Build the wall! Solidify liberty for all citizens within our great country, then start exporting the ideas of liberty to the world until we don’t need that wall anymore, but still keep it just in case.
I doubt many Americans would be wiling to shed Blood to stop CA from leaving.. HELL many of us WANT IT TO LEAVE.
Its not an issue anymore. It was sealed in American blood 160 years ago. Secession is a no-go whether we like it or not. Those who are for it are taking an unpatriotic position and are figuratively pissing on the graves of those who fought to preserve this great nation. I’d sooner shoot an unpatriotic Californian and risk getting shot by one than join the club of traitors. Besides, I’d bet we’d have one hell of a kill ratio. Still better if the Californians back down from this nonsense and avert disaster.
>> Secession is a no-go whether we like it or not. <<
I understand your sentiment, but disagree. Hundreds of thousands of Americans were willing to stake their lives on preserving the Union or allowing separation. I doubt many would lay down their lives to keep California. I can't quite picture Bette Mittler (sp?) in combat gear. And many of the action figures would learn very quickly that combat ain't like re-shooting a scene.
@thedove
Only the most naive of people would think this is only about California. The situation is a lot like keeping a heavy chain on a table. If just one link, especially on the end is allowed to drape off the edge, it goes down and pulls the rest of the chain down with it, one link at a time, ever faster until the entire chain is on the floor. This isn’t about keeping California. This is about keeping all of America and I for one would be be willing to fight for it and, yes that does mean shooting at traitors within or outside California. Traitors deserve to be shot. We must maintain the union if we are to defeat the damn anarchists, communists, and those who’s heads are full of Shi’ite, all of whom want to destroy our liberty. Without a United States this world is royally screwed. I’d call that a cause worth fighting for, one that could rally millions of active supporters if it comes to that.
A careful reading of the reason for The War Between the States would reveal that secession was largely due to the states wishing to retain their Constitutional rights as described in the 10th Amendment in the face of an increasingly powerful central federal government. The outcome of that war was the first abridgment of the 10th, followed in the early 1900s by the final blow to states’ rights: passage of the 17th Amendment.
All I want to know is, “HOW FAST CAN WE GET THIS DONE???” Good riddance!
Agreed.
Let their voting populace have their say….and their way. California has been little else than a continuous burden to the American tax payers, with their incessant whining for decades determined to have an opportunity to ‘go it alone’. Now would be the perfect time to provide this drain on our society, …both morally and financially…, a much needed educational opportunity; that being, of how 49 states have kept their ungrateful, liberal shipwreck afloat all these years.
And a major bonus.. WITH Their 50+ electoral votes going bye bye, that means we can get Republicans elected to the oval office a LOT EASIER!!
This would be a very interesting social experiment. I’m from Texas but I would gladly sign the petition if it would help speed things up. I would also like to suggest that we export all the liberals from Texas to California.
I fully agree. Take the entirety of Austin and air lift it to CA!..
How about if we make that an exchange, a refugee swap if you will. Take the conservatives that see the disaster that California will become for some liberals to rot in their socialist hell hole.
Everyone needs to remember that people in California will still be US citizens and entitled to all the rights and benefits there of. They will just be living outside the US. Many people and businesses will no longer have to pay US taxes. And criminals in California will probably be protected from extradition. But they will still get to vote in national elections by absentee ballot.
Sorry but i fully disagree with that. IF THEY want to Secede from the nation, that goes ALL THE WAY. No citizenship, NO Federal representation, NO Federal benefits.. PERIOD.
>> people in California will still be US citizens and entitled to all the rights and benefits there of <<
Whoa. Love to see your reasoning there. If you leave the USA, you leave it. Gone. Foreign nation. No vote. No USA federal benefits. Gone.
I pledge elegance to the flag of the United Stated of America. … One nation, under God, INDIVISIBLE!!!, with liberty and justice for all.
And what does that have to do with Cali wanting to vote to leave Rustin??
I say go buh bye! Before they go, however, the US gov’t should cut off all funding whether it be schools or welfare. Then the Federal Gov’t should scorched earth the entire state. It should be blown up or removed if built with Federal tax dollars. All bridges, highways, and runways (built with USA tax dollars) blown up, military bases blown up, all US troops recalled, naval bases and personnel shuttered and recalled. Then send letters to Russia, N. Korea, and Al Queda telling them that they can do what they will to the place formerly known as CA. Morons!
What utter nonsense. Did a middle-school student write that for you? Can you seriously suggest the USA should retaliate by destroying the state? Grow up, this isn’t “Game of Thrones.”
Middle school age children shouldn’t be watching “Game of Thrones” at all.
Way too many people here have forgotten the meaning of “E PLURIBUS UNUM”. This is a very sad day for the Founding Fathers. We are one nation, not two or more. Speaking for the dead who gave everything too keep this nation together, Secessionists both within and without California are traitors and should be ashamed of themselves. Think the label “TRAITOR” is too strong? Think again.
The actual meaning of “E PLURIBUS UNUM” is “Out of Many, One”; and refers not to the union of several states but to the myriad of ethnic and national backgrounds which came together to form The United States of America and it’s unique to the world limited central government as a means of preservation of individual freedoms and protection of God given individual rights. At that time in history, the concept of assimilation and adoption of the moral framework was not just accepted, it was expected. Now, many who come here not only aren’t interested in assimilation; they are demanding that we change the entire USA into the type of nation and/or civilization [if you can call it that] from whence they came.
Remember, the United States is a union of States, not citizens. Ethnic and cultural differences are irrelevant at this level unless they lead to major complications. The USA is not a union of individual people, but a community of 50 states and a few territories. Whatever interpretation you embrace, only one where the entities involved are States makes any sense when it comes to the identity of the United States and the meaning of “E PLURIBUS UNUM”.
They can have everything but the military, research facilities, and anything that the national grid depends on. Let them have it. It would free us of jackass liberals running for president and congress. Nancy Pelosi would have to get a real job. Its sounds like a great idea to me.
Cali should provide a county option to join the secession or stay in the US. There’s a significant chunk of California that are still predominantly conservative. I just hope they do it.
California is welcome to leave the USA; leave it without being the primary supplier of “Fruits & Nuts” to America (and no, I am not talking about agricultural products).
Second, let Texas go back to being an independent nation like it was before it became mired in the insane activities in Washington, DC.
Both California and Texas have adequate land and population to be nations. Thing is, California would quickly go bankrupt but Texas would blossom into the leading nation on earth.