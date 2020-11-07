In the middle of President Donald Trump’s news conference – right after he claimed fraud by Democrats and polling stations – ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC all cut away from covering the event Thursday night.

What are you afraid of?

It was only five minutes into the new conference when NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt interrupted the broadcast.

“We have to interrupt here because the president made a number of false statements, including the notion that there’s been fraudulent voting,” Holt told his viewing audience, as reported by Fox News. “There has been no evidence of that allegation by his campaign.”

Trump alleged that Democrats and the Biden supporters were conducting illicit maneuvers in states to steal the election.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump insisted, according to Breitbart. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

The mainstream media condemned Trump for prematurely claiming he won the election – even though the Biden campaign also claimed it “won” the election a day earlier on Wednesday.

Widescale coverup

Immediately after NBC attempted to shield its left-leaning viewership from any negative coverage about the Democratic Party – similar to how it buried the Ukrainian Burisma scandal involving Biden and his son, Hunter – CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell followed suit, also interrupting Trump’s charges in order to do a so-called “fact-check” on the allegations – a trend quickly followed by ABC, according to Fox.

However, beating the three to the punch was MSNBC’s radical left anchor Brian Williams, who took it upon himself to cut away from Trump’s White House news conference in order to try and discredit and falsify the president’s claims of Democrats’ illicit handling of the election.

“Okay, here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the president of the United States, but correcting the president of the United States,” Williams inserted before cutting off the conference. “There are no illegal votes that we know of. There has been no Trump victory that we know of.”

In an attempt to ward off criticism for censoring Trump in the style one would expect in a communist nation, Williams attempted to defend the unprecedented move by declaring Trump’s remarks hazardous to the nation.

“A word about our decision to dive out of the president’s remarks – it was not done as a stunt or theatrics … we just can’t have it,” Williams insisted, according to TheBlaze. “It was not rooted in reality – and at this point – in where our country is – it’s dangerous.”

Williams went on to assure his audience that MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace would tell viewers what the president said in her own words, as if protecting them – not letting viewers decide for themselves what to make of Trump’s claims.

“You remained watching and listening, and you’re gonna be our briefer on just how deep it got and what we missed,” the avid anti-Trump reporter told Wallace. “Well, I’m so glad that we kinda show our work, because I’m proud I work at a network that didn’t contribute to what the president just did, and I have the only show on the network named after the White House, so I felt it part of my job to watch it for our viewers.”

Instead of objectively reporting on the speech, Wallace proceeded to editorialize and give her leftist rendition of what the president said.

“It is a speech that represents one of the more dangerous acts that Donald Trump has undertaken as president,” Wallace said in an attempt to pit viewers against the president.

Two major news networks not cutting away from the president’s news conference were Fox News and CNN, which allowed his claims to be aired uninterrupted for 17 minutes from the White House.

What the media doesn’t want you to hear …

Reporters who did not flee the White House briefing room were informed by Trump that his massive leads on Election Day in a number of states were “whittled” down when mailed-in ballots in cities were counted, but he then assured that lawsuits would get to the bottom of things.

“[Trump] predicted that there would be ‘a lot of litigation’ before the final result was known, because of large-scale vote-by-mail [fraud],” Breitbart noted.

He wrapped up the press conference by promising reporters and Americans that the official election results will end up being determined by the courts – words that the mainstream media decided its audiences could not handle by themselves.

“It’s not a question of who wins – Republican, Democrat, Joe, myself,” Trump concluded the widely censored Thursday White House press conference. “We can’t let that happen to our country – we can’t be disgraced by having something like this happen, so it will be hopefully cleared up … maybe soon, I hope soon. But it will probably go through a process – a legal process. And as you know, I’ve claimed certain states, and he’s claiming states, and we can both claim the states, but ultimately, I have a feeling judges are going to have to rule, but there have been a lot of shenanigans, and we can’t stand for that in our country.”

